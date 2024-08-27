Emily Bautista Joins LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR UK Tour Dates; Full Cast!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming UK performances of the World Tour of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, which will open at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024, with a cast and orchestra of over 65.

Emily Bautista will play the role of Éponine, joining the previously announced Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly, who share the role of Jean Valjean, Michael Ball andBradley Jaden, who share the role of Javert, Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, James D. Gish as Enjolras and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne.

Emily Bautista previously played the role of Éponine in the North American Tour of Les Misérables. Her theatre credits include the role of Kim in Miss Saigon for the North American Tour, having also understudied and played the role on Broadway, as well as Do Your Hear The People Sing? at The Hollywood Bowl and the world premiere of Vanara at the Hackney Empire. Emily’s television credits include Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and her film credits include Which Brings Me to You and The Compound.

Emily Bautista will appear at the UK performances in Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield and Aberdeen.

The company is completed by Jonathon Bentley, Rebecca Bolton, Olivia Brereton, Amelia Broadway, Michael Burgen, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Beth Curnock, Shaun Dalton, Jonathan David Dudley, Harry Dunnett, Louis Emmanuel, Charlie Geoghegan, Harry Grant Smith, Connor Jones, Daniel Koek, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Zabrina Norry, Lisa Peace, Kathy Peacock, CIARAN RODGER, Jo Stephenson, Geddy Stringer, Helen Walsh, Raymond Walsh and Owain Williams.

Daniel Adesina, Theo Hills, Felix Holt, Leo Humphreys and Dexter Pulling will alternate the role of Gavroche with Dalia Al Nagar, Amanthi Crowe, Sophia Duffie, Maisie Mac Mahon and India Mills alternating the role of Little Cosette.

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR will be expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas. This spectacular production will have a company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew.

Nick Grace is one of the World’s leading producers and general managers of international touring productions and in the last 25 years has presented shows in 60 countries and regions worldwide including BATMAN LIVE – World Arena Tour, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS – The Arena Spectacular, BLUE MAN GROUP World Tour, the upcoming MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL World Tour, and the ongoing MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour, which celebrates 20 years of touring this year.

Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End, with several other local language productions currently on or in preparation around the world. The World Tour begins as the stage musical enters its 40threvolutionary year and will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the world’s longest running musical in 2025. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie, a remastered and remixed version was released in cinemas nationwide earlier this year.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo. The Les Misérables orchestra is conducted by Brian Eads.

Tour Dates

THURSDAY 19 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024

SSE Arena, Belfast

https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/

THURSDAY 3 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

https://www.ovohydro.com/

THURSDAY 10 – SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER 2024

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/

THURSDAY 17 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER 2024

P&J Live, Aberdeen

https://www.pandjlive.com/

THURSDAY 26 – SUNDAY 29 DECEMBER 2024

AO Arena, Manchester

https://www.ao-arena.com/

THURSDAY 2 – SUNDAY 5 JANUARY 2025

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk/

