Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, Lea Salonga, and More Will Present at the 2023 Olivier Awards

Ahead of the ceremony this Sunday (2 April), the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard has announced its line-up of presenters for the event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah will begin the ceremony with an opening number, written by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical, My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?)), featuring many performers from current long-running West End shows.

Among those taking part in the evening are 2023 BAFTA Rising Star nominee Aimee Lou Wood who is currently starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Liz Carr who won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at last year's ceremony and multi Olivier Award Winner Matthew Bourne.

Stage stars including Callum Scott Howells, Divina De Campo, Eddie Izzard, Milly Alcock and Sheridan Smith who are currently all performing in or preparing for London and touring shows will also be presenting awards.

Further presenters on the star-studded line-up include Sheila Atim, Darcey Bussell, Es Devlin, Luke Evans, Helen George, Cush Jumbo, Ronan Keating, Tim Minchin, Anne Reid, Golda Rosheuvel, Lea Salonga, Harriet Scott, Mark Strong, Meera Syal, Sindhu Vee and Dita Von Teese.

Nominees on the sustainable 'Green Carpet' will include Rose Ayling-Ellis, Jodie Comer, Arthur Darvill, Jean Paul Gaultier, Beverley Knight, Elliot Levey, Janet McTeer, Paul Mescal, Caroline Quentin, Clive Rowe, Sharon Small, Rafe Spall, Marisha Wallace, David Tennant and Giles Terera.

AWFC football icon and Mastercard ambassador Alex Scott will also be in attendance to enjoy the show. Other VIP guests include Louise Redknapp, Charlotte Tilbury and Amber Davies.

The Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard are also delighted to announce a new partnership with makeup brand, ICONIC London.

Nominations were announced on 28 February and celebrated during a special Nominees event at The Londoner, a super boutique hotel in the heart of London's theatre district from Olivier Awards partners Edwardian Hotels London. The full list of nominations is available to view on the Olivier Awards website.