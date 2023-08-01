EDINBURGH 2023: TEA AND MILK Q&A

Tea and Milk comes to Edinburgh in August

By: Aug. 01, 2023

BWW catches up with the team behind Tea and Milk to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Tea and Milk.

Tea and Milk is (a)nother one woman show, written and performed by me. I initially started writing it out of frustration. I wanted to stage 'Fleabag' in my home country in my native language, but the rights weren't available to third party productions.

But this prompted me to write something on my own for the first time. Which I think in many ways is a great outcome.

Tea and Milk is pretty unhinged and pretty dark. But funny dark. By laughing you can deal with a lot of stuff, and that's what the character in Tea and Milk does.

Why Tea and Milk as a title? Hopefully the answer to this question will be obvious when you come and see the show ...

Why is this a story you wanted to tell?

Working through some personal trauma, no money for a therapist so I thought... Let's put some stuff into a show. (Of course, it's not autobiographical.)
 

Joking aside - I just wanted to see if I could write comedy and make people laugh. It's like a singer-songwriter thing. I wrote something because I needed to express myself and I hope someone will listen to it and see themselves in it - or at the very least, find it cool. Those people are gonna be my tribe this month I think. 

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

Well - it's obviously hard to answer this question as I haven't seen other shows at the festival yet.  But it's full of dark humour and it's nasty and it's emotional ... and yes, I'm sure 3892568932 of the other shows at the Fringe this year will say the exact same thing.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Everyone, especially people who've felt at some point like they're failing at life. If you've ever felt left behind, out of place, or worried you don't quite fit - this story is for you. 

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

I don't know if what I want for them to take away from it will be the same as what they will actually take away from it ... so I won't answer this one yet. Ask me again at the end of the month. Or better yet, come and see the show and tell me what you think in person!

Sponsored content




