EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AN INTERROGATION, Summerhall

A woman has been missing for 68 hours. It is statistically unlikely that she will be found alive after 72 hours. A man has been brought in for questioning and DC Ruth Palmer (Bethan Cullinane) has a hunch that this is her guy. Written and directed by Jamie Armitage this is a chilling thriller that keeps the audience guessing throughout.

Her boss declares that their best method of getting a confession is to leave Ruth to question him alone. The interview is recorded and monitored so she will be safe. Her boss advises her to play the rookie card, keep it informal and that way she’s more likely to get something damning against him.

Cameron Andrews (Jamie Ballard) is cool as a cucumber. He makes casual comments about needing to be home in time to make his mum dinner. He isn’t remotely threatened by Ruth and when she explains she will be asking him a series of questions he asks whether he is allowed to ask questions too. He’s too calm and it is very unnerving.

A woman that Cameron worked with was murdered in November but the evidence suggests that she was kept alive for at least a day between being abducted and murdered. It’s now February, and another woman has gone missing from near where Cameron lives.

Bethan Cullinane is superb as Ruth. She is confident in her job but knows how to play this one and the suspect remarks that she seems tense. Armitage’s script is fantastic. Cameron makes personal comments and asks intrusive questions. He suggests that he is being questioned because “her generation” have it in for wealthy white men. He’s cooperative and affable to begin with but can’t keep himself from patronising her.

On the projection screen we see a birds eye view of the interrogation room with the occasional close-up of their hands under the table (clenching, while his face remains nonplussed) which is used with excellent effect.

An Interrogation is wonderfully twisty and examines the effects that peoples prejudices can have on their judgement. Unpredictable and tense with an extremely talented cast make this show a must-see at the Fringe.