EDINBURGH 2022: Zach Zucker Q&A

BWW catches up with Zach Zucker to chat about bringing Spectacular Industry Showcase (Made for TV) to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Spectacular Industry Showcase (Made for TV)

It's going to be spectacular... Or you might hate it! I made a really fun character show back in 2019 called Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour and I'm trying to go in the complete opposite direction. I love to do Jack and I'll always keep him around, but I definitely don't want to get stuck doing it forever. So while it would've been way easier to make a new Tucker show, especially on short notice with the pandemic, I decided to take a massive risk and try something new that scares the shit out of me and could totally bomb. Would be super embarrassing if it did, but it might!!

Is this your first non-character show?

Oh god I certainly hope people don't think this is a non-character show because there are definitely loads of characters in here that I have zero intention of cutting for this hour. It's just not a ~full character show~ whatever that means. Basically, it's just not Tucker!

Do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I think it would be foolish to say I know what to expect from the Fringe any year but it would be a flat out lie to say I know what to expect from the Fringe this year. Nobody knows what to expect and nobody knows what it's going to look like. It's going to be challenging, it's going to be hard, and people are going to lose a lot of money, that's what you can expect every year. But you can also expect to have a lot of fun, have an amazing time with the best people from around the world and hopefully I'll leave with a show that I'm extremely proud of.

Who would you like to come and see you?

Would love it if ol mate Nicola Sturgeon popped in for a performance. She usually checks out a few shows, would be a delight to host her at Monkey Barrel at 7:50pm in MB4! I dunno, I would just love anyone to come see it who wants to see it. Steve Coogan and Stephen Fry are always at the Fringe, it's sort of a rite of passage to have them come see your show so that would be pretty rad. But really I just want someone to come who has a million dollars who would be happy to give it to me for something that isn't creepy.

Are there any other shows you're looking forward to seeing?

I'm certainly biased here because I produce a bunch of shows under the Stamptown banner but aside from all our shows, my bestie and genius clown Tom Walker is back, my favourite comedian Sam Campbell, gorgeous Australian comedy darling Michelle Brasier, my circus family Cirque Alfonse, the frustratingly talented Reuben Kaye, one of my picks for newcomer Celya AB are all solid shouts. Also, my buddy Kevin Quantum is a killer magician and I love his shows.

Photo credit: Dylan Woodley