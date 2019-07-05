EDINBURGH 2019: Michael Odewale Q&A

BWW catches up with Michael Odewale to chat about bringing #Blackbearsmatter to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about #Blackbearsmatter

It covers my selfishness and apathy when it comes to a range of issues and how I'm trying to be better. I kind of see it as an exploration of where I am at this point in my life. I like the idea of seeing shows as litttle time capsules and this is my first one.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

It's the biggest showcase for taking a comedy show so it just kind of made sense. Every year you hear about great shows coming from out of there so I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

I'm not really into comparing shows especially when I haven't seen any others. All I know it's that's my personal perspective and I assume no one else is talking about my own experiences. That would be weird.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

Anyone looking for a fun and thoughtful way to spend an hour. I think people will resonate with some of themes I'm talking about and even if not they'll be entertained with the way I make my case.

What's next for you after the Fringe?

We'll see. I'm keeping my cards close to my chest so that way people can't see I don't really have any cards.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/michael-odewale-blackbearsmatter

