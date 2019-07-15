EDINBURGH 2019: Emmy Blotnik Q&A

BWW catches up with Emmy Blotnik to chat about bringing Party Nights to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Party Nights.

Party Nights is an hour of standup about many things, including but not limited to: anxiety, depression, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, insomnia, Beyonce-themed dance classes, shame, and a bar mitzvah attended by Nicki Minaj.

Why bring it to the Fringe?

Because I love blood sausage.

Where else might we know you from?

I have a half hour special on Comedy Central, and I've been on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Conan." I've also appeared in a commercial for rheumatoid arthritis medication because I've got the look, baby!

Who would you recommend comes to see Party Nights?

You will enjoy this show if you require any kind of accessory to go to sleep -- I'm talkin' night guards, eye masks, white noise, weighted blankets, aroma diffusers, an Australian guy with a calming voice, that kinda thing.

Are there any other shows you're hoping to catch in Edinburgh?

Liza Treyger! Her show "In The Weeds" is right after mine at Underbelly Buttercup, and it's perfectly named because she always gets me too high.

See Emmy Blotnick: Party Nights at Underbelly throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 31st July to 26th August 2019. For tickets visit www.edfringe.com

