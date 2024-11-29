Drew Gasperini's WE AREN'T KIDS ANYMORE Will Premiere at the Savoy Theatre With Sam Tutty and Aimie Atkinson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed musical theatre composer and song-writer Drew Gasparini’s new contemporary musical WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE will mark its world premiere on Monday 28th April 2025. Olivier Award-winning Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Dear Evan Hansen) and revered West End performer Aimie Atkinson (SIX The Musical; Pretty Woman) are the first two cast members set to bring this heartfelt musical to life at the Savoy Theatre in the Spring. Further casting will be announced, including the last three cast members, completing the company for this highly anticipated production.

WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE is a dynamic and thoughtful musical exploration which taps into the profound feeling of never truly growing up. It is followed by a second act which sees Gasparini in concert, presenting some of his most iconic work from his extensive musical career. Gasparini and the cast will be joined by some special invited guests, yet to be announced.

Originally an autobiographical tale, WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE has evolved into a poignant exploration of the complex, yet fundamentally universal, experience of navigating our path through life, and all the emotional multiplicity it brings; the highest joys, the deepest regrets, and the fleeting moments of pride – life is often a series of guesses, punctuated by key moments of feeling as we negotiate its inevitable failures and successes. The story of this uplifting musical is told from 5 distinct perspectives, crossing age, generation and gender. WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE explores the complexities of having a dream, chasing that dream, and the rocky path between the two. At its core, this musical reminds us that, no matter who you are, growing up is still a journey of guesses made in the dark.

This concert performance follows a successful workshop in June 2024 which marked the first stage presentation of Gasparini’s viral concept album WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE. Recognised for his music in Smash, as well as the scores for Broadway musicals; The Karate Kid, Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical and It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Gasparini offers a radical approach to traditional musical theatre in a show which explores self-discovery and growth. Demonstrating a range of styles, including pop, rock and country, WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE celebrates the versatility of musical theatre when the conventional rules are broken.

Sam Tutty comments, "I am so excited to be working on this project - I am familiar with Drew and his work and to be working with him is truly wonderful. I can't wait to explore the work on this project and see what the team and I can make together!"

Aimie Atkinson comments, "I’m so excited to be a part of this fantastic new musical. I cannot wait for audiences to see this new exciting show."

The rest of the cast joining Sam Tutty and Aimie Atkinson are soon to be announced.

