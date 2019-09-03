Donmar Warehouse And Clean Break Announce Full Casting For [BLANK]

The Donmar Warehouse and Clean Break today announce full casting for the world premiere of [BLANK] a new play by Alice Birch. Directed by Maria Aberg, full casting includes Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O'Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper and Taya Tower.

She can't stay awake.

She sold drugs.

She's good at interrogations.

She drinks in the mornings.

She ate a rabbit.

She smashed up a shop.

She stabbed a man.

She used a hammer.

She had a baby.

She can't find her mother.

She's covered in blood and doesn't know why

Alice Birch's heartbreaking new play reaches across society to explore the impact of the criminal justice system on women and their families.

From 100 unnamed scenes, this theatrical provocation challenges the creative team to construct an entirely unique production. Directed by Maria Aberg, [BLANK] celebrates the 40th anniversary of Clean Break, the leading theatre company working with women affected by the criminal justice system.

A Donmar Warehouse and Clean Break co-production.

[BLANK] is the third production in Artistic Director Michael Longhurst's first season at The Donmar Warehouse. It is the highlight of Clean Break's 40th Anniversary, celebrating four decades of making inspiring theatre with women's voices at its heart. The year launched with Inside Bitch at the Royal Court and has included Rebel Voices - an anthology of 40 monologues from the company's canon, published by Methuen Drama; Belong performed by Clean Break's Young Members at the Arcola and Lyric Hammersmith; Chloë Moss's play Sweatbox, touring the UK in a prison van; a first collaboration with Cardboard Citizens; and talks and events throughout the year.

Continuing its commitment to engaging new audiences, the Donmar is simplifying ticket access schemes with DONMAR DAILY RELEASE. This new scheme sees a minimum of 40 additional tickets released for sale every morning for performances seven days later. Audiences can sign up to receive information about productions and ticketing on the Donmar's website, www.donmarwarehouse.com.

The Donmar's successful free ticket scheme for those aged 16 -25, YOUNG+FREE, will continue with [BLANK], offering seats for performances across the season with tickets released by ballot at the end of every month. YOUNG+FREE is funded through the generosity of audiences via the Donmar's PAY IT FORWARD scheme. These donations have enabled the Donmar to allocate more than 18,000 free tickets to those aged under 26. Clean Break and the Donmar will also enable a number of women who have been affected by the criminal justice system to see the production for free.

Before [BLANK] takes to the Donmar stage, the UK premiere of Appropriate by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Ola Ince, starring Monica Dolan and Steven Mackintosh, runs until 5 October 2019. Further productions include Teenage Dick by Mike Lew, directed by Michael Longhurst and Far Away by Caryl Churchill, directed by Lyndsey Turner - both of which will go on sale soon.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You