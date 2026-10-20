DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL to Return to Southbank Centre Summer 2027

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UK tour dates have been announced in 2027 for the European premiere of Dog Man: The Musical, including a return run at the Southbank Centre 29 July – 15 August.

This new musical, for everyone over 5, is based on the worldwide bestselling book series by Dav Pilkey (with new book A Sprinkle in Time set for release on 3 November), also creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Dog Man: The Musical has come to the UK after playing to packed houses in the US where it had multiple sell-out Off-Broadway seasons and US tours. Tickets for the tour are now on sale at www.Dogman.live (tickets for the Southbank Centre go on sale 3 December at 10am).

Tour venues will include: Theatre Royal Brighton (16-17 January), Woking Theatre (22-24 January), Palace Theatre Manchester (28-30 January), Basingstoke Anvil Arts (5-7 February), Malvern Festival Theatre (12-14 February), Chester Story House (19-21 Feburary), Northampton Royal and Derngate (26-28 February), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (5-7 March), The Alhambra Bradford (12-14 March), Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (19-21 March), Rose Theatre Kingston (1-4 April), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (30 April – 2 May), Leeds Playhouse (6-8 May), Blackpool Grand (14-16 May), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (30 May- 1 June), Southampton Mayflower Theatre (4-5 June), Lichfield Garrick (11-13 June), Bristol Old Vic (24-27 June), Chelthenham Everyman (2-4 July) and Southbank Centre London (29 July-15 August).

Returning to the cast in 2027 will be Vanessa Dumatey (I'm Every Woman, Hackney Empire & UK Tour; The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre, West End) as Flippy, Sam Kipling (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; The Mikado Wilton's Music Hall & UK Tour) as Petey, Shannon Bourne (Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Rep, Stranger Sings, UK Tour) as Flippy + Li'l Petey cover and Robert Wilkes (La Traviata, Royal Opera House, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, UK & Ireland Tour & Leeds Playhouse) as Dog Man and Petey cover. Further casting is to be announced.

This epic musical adventure has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and is directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Since it launched to critical acclaim in 2016, Dav Pilkey's international hit book series Dog Man has more than 70 million copies in print worldwide and has been translated into 48 languages, with five of the titles currently in the Amazon UK top 50 best-selling children's books. The Dreamworks animated film based on the books was released earlier in 2025 to great acclaim and box office success. Dog Man: The Musical, originally produced by TheaterWorksUSA, premiered off-Broadway in June 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, extending due to popular demand. The production returned to New York at New World Stages in March 2023.

Best friends George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're 10, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favourite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be?

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Dav Pilkey was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia as a child. He was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day. Luckily, Dav loved to draw and make up stories, so he spent his time in the hallway creating his own original comic books—the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. Since then, Dav has written and illustrated a number of bestselling and award-winning children's books, including the Caldecott Honor book The Paperboy. His Captain Underpants series and Dog Man graphic novels have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been translated into many languages. Dav lives in the Pacific Northwest with his wife. His stories explore universally positive themes that celebrate the triumph of the good-hearted.

The original creative team for Dog Man: The Musical also includes scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler. Paul Herbert (Rob Brydon Songs and Stories, UK, Australia, NZ tour and The Wipers Times, West End/UK Tour) joins the team for the European premiere as Musical Director with Alison Pollard (Book of Mormon, Greatest Showman) as Associate Director and Pearson Casting will be Casting Director.

Dog Man: The Musical is produced by Roast Productions and Tilted by special arrangement with TWTheatricals.

TOUR DATES

16-17 January – Theatre Royal Brighton – On sale now – https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dog-man-the-musical/theatre-royal-brighton/

22-24 January – Woking Theatre – On sale now – https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dog-man-the-musical/woking-theatre/

28-30 January – Palace Theatre Manchester – On sale now – https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dog-man-the-musical/palace-theatre-manchester/

5-7 February – Basingstoke Anvil Arts – On sale now – https://www.anvilarts.org.uk/events/dog-man-the-musical

12-14 February – Malvern Festival Theatre – On sale now – https://malvern-theatres.co.uk/event/dog-man-the-musical/

19-21 February – Chester Storyhouse – On sale now – https://www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/dog-man-the-musical/

26-28 Feburary – Northampton Royal and Derngate – On sale now – https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/dog-man-the-musical/

5-7 March – Edinburgh Festival Theatre – On sale now – https://www.capitaltheatres.com/shows/dog-man-the-musical/

12-14 March – The Alhambra Bradford – On sale now – https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/dog-man-the-musical

19-21 March – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre – On sale now – https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dog-man-the-musical/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

1-4 April – Rose Theatre Kingston – On sale now – https://www.rosetheatre.org/whats-on/dog-man-the-musical-cbc1

30 April- 2 May – Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre – On sale now – https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/dog-man-musical

6-8 May – Leeds Playhouse – On sale soon – https://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk/

14-16 May – Blackpool Grand – On sale now – https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/dog-man-the-musical

30 May- 1 June – Marlowe Theatre Canterbury – On sale now – https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/dog-man-the-musical/

4-5 June – Southampton Mayflower Theatre – On sale now – https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/dog-man-the-musical-2027/

11-13 June – Lichfield Garrick – On sale now – https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/dogman-the-musical

24-27 June – Bristol Old Vic – On sale now – https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/dog-man-the-musical

2-4 July – Cheltenham Everyman – On sale 23 October – https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

29 July-15 August – Southbank Centre – On sale 3 December at 10am – https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/

Produced by Special Arrangement with TWTheatricals (Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director / Tegan Meyer, Managing Director).

Adapted from the books Dog Man, Dog Man Unleashed, Dog Man A Tale of Two Kitties, and Dog Man Lord of the Fleas by Dav Pilkey. Copyright © 2016, 2016, 2017, and 2018 by Dav Pilkey. Published by Graphix, an imprint of Scholastic, Inc.

About Dog Man

The Dog Man books explore multi-generational family and champion empathy and doing good. The series follow the hilarious and heartwarming adventures of the 'Supa Buddies': Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero, and his friends Li'l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism, and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art. The series explores universally positive messages including kindness, compassion, and striving to become a better version of one's self.

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