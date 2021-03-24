Curve Leicester Will Present A CHORUS LINE This Christmas

Curve is set to bring one singular sensation to Leicester this Christmas with a new Made at Curve production of the legendary Broadway musical A Chorus Line, running Friday 3 to Friday 31 December.

The iconic show will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, whose recent productions include Sunset Boulevard - at Home, West Side Story, and White Christmas. Full casting and production team will be revealed in due course.

The news comes as Curve also announces its production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz has now been postponed until Christmas 2022, due to plans for a national tour of the musical in 2023 following its run at Curve. All ticket-holders for The Wizard of Oz will be contacted by Curve's Box Office team in the coming weeks and full refunds and exchanges will be available.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"We have wanted to present A Chorus Line at Curve for many years and emerging from the pandemic, this feels like the perfect moment to produce this mighty Broadway show, the ultimate backstage musical and celebration of theatre itself. A Chorus Line is a love letter to theatre, celebrating the exceptional lives of the performers who make it all possible. It gives a voice to the blazing talents and extraordinary experiences of the people who devote their lives to the performing arts. Through the music of Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line reaches that ecstatic place only musicals can hit and we cannot wait for it to explode onstage in Leicester.

"Christmas at Curve is always a special time, but as we re-open our theatre and come together, this year promises to be the most joyous, life-enriching and singularly sensational Christmas at Curve so far. And whilst the road to OZ might be a little longer than any of us could ever have imagined, we know it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to finally reaching the Emerald City in 2022 and working with the team at Really Useful Group and our co-producer Michael Harrison on a UK tour in early 2023. As ever, thank you to our incredibly loyal audiences for your patience and navigating these extraordinary times alongside us with such understanding."

With a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, A Chorus Line features iconic songs including 'One', 'I Hope I Get It', 'Nothing' and the hit ballad 'What I Did For Love'. A Chorus Line revolutionised the Broadway stage, with creator Michael Bennett using real-life testimonies from late night recording sessions with chorus dancers, to amplify and celebrate the lives of theatre's unsung heroes.

New York City. 1975. On an empty Broadway stage, 18 performers are put through their paces in the final, gruelling audition for a new Broadway musical. Only eight will make the cut. The audition takes an unexpected turn as the director, Zach, invites the performers to open up about their lives and what brought them into theatre. What follows are searing stories of ambition, childhood, shattered dreams and what it means to follow your dreams onto the stage. The emotional stakes are heightened when Zach's ex-lover Cassie, fresh from an attempt to make it in Hollywood, wants to audition for the chorus line.

Sensational choreography, some of the greatest songs ever written for the Broadway stage and heart-wrenching personal stories combine to create one singular sensation and musical theatre's most unforgettable finale.

Tickets for A Chorus Line at Curve will be on sale to Curve Friends from Mon 29 Mar, Supporters from Tue 30 Mar, to Members and Groups from Thu 1 Apr and on general sale from Thu 8 Apr, all at 12 noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.curveonline.co.uk.