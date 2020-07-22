The show is expected to open in the West End in spring 2021.

Clint Dyer will replace Dominic Cooke as director Of Get Up, Stand Up - The Bob Marley Musical.

Dominic Cooke said, "I have had an inspiring three years working on the development of Get Up, Stand Up - The Bob Marley Musical. Lee Hall has crafted a ground-breaking script which combined with Bob Marley's magical music and message of hope have made this a thrilling project to be part of. Arinzé Kene is born to play Bob and will be revelatory in the role.

In recent weeks the conversation about race has changed in theatre, as it has across society. With that in mind, and after much reflection, I have decided to step aside from my role to make way for Clint Dyer to lead the project. Clint is a brilliant theatre-maker and an inspiring leader. I can't wait to see what he brings to this powerful story. I have offered to support him in whatever way I can.

The world needs Bob Marley's transformative message now more than ever. I'm honoured to have played a role in bringing it to the stage."

The show's producers said, "We respect Dominic's decision entirely and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for all the brilliant work he has put into the project so far for which we are immensely grateful. It is with great pleasure that we are able to announce that Clint Dyer will be taking over as director of this production. Clint is a hugely talented and inspiring director and we are certain that he will help us bring Lee Hall's extraordinary script and Bob's legendary music to life in the most thrilling way."

Clint Dyer said, "Having had the pleasure and education of working for Dominic as a writer/director at the Royal Court and with him at The National Theatre as an actor spanning decades, he has always been a man of great integrity, sensitivity and of course immense talent. So, in many regards it is of no surprise, that while having actually earned his 'stripes' as it were, he would still show such respect, dignity and heart. I have great admiration for his decision, and I am incredibly honoured to be offered the opportunity to take on the role of director. As a British-Jamaican I have been a Marleyite since I could hear, so understand the great honour this actually is. I hope we can take forward the amazing work that Lee and Dominic have done so far and bring this story to life in a conscious, uplifting and joyous way. Bob has been an inspiration to millions and right now we need his unifying voice and ideas, to guide and inspire us towards redemption and true hope for the future."

Get Up, Stand Up - The Bob Marley Musical will go on sale this autumn and will open in London's West End at the Lyric Theatre next Spring. Full details will be announced soon.

