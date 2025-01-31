Cast Set For London Premiere of WILKO: LOVE AND DEATH AND ROCK AND ROLL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full original cast of Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll, the story of Dr Feelgood co-founder Wilko Johnson first produced at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch last year, will return for the London premiere of the show at Southwark Playhouse Borough which runs from the 20th March -19th April.

Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll by Jonathan Maitland (The Interview, An Audience With Jimmy Saville) is a biographic play with live music celebrating the extraordinary life of rock ‘n’ roll pioneer and Dr Feelgood co-founder Wilko Johnson. After being told he had one year to live in 2012, Wilko Johnson refused all treatment and decided to spend his last months living meaningfully: seeing the people, places and things which meant most to him during his remarkable life… until a miracle happened.

Appearing in the title role of Wilko Johnson, musician and actor Johnson Willis has spent many years in the music industry playing the London pub rock scene and recording with bands. His acting credits include Return to the Forbidden Planet in 1999, the West End premiere of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Gillian Lynne Theatre, 2022), Amelie The Musical (National Tour, 2019) and King Lear directed by the late Terry Hands at Theatre Clwyd in 2001.

On playing the role of Wilko Johnson, actor Johnson Willis said, “Being Wilko Johnson is the most extraordinary journey I have ever ventured on as an actor and finding the similarities of experience in rock and roll, family and travels, has been surprising and illuminating. As someone who likes to only look forward, connecting both with Wilko’s and my own fallibility and follies of the past is hugely humbling. His star is out there and I will get as close to it as I can.”

Also returning to the cast is Jon House (Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall, Elvis Jones! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) who reprises his role as Dr. Feelgood co-founder, lead singer and frontman Lee Brilleaux, Georgina Fairbanks (The Unicorn,The Pleasance, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022) as Wilko’s childhood sweetheart and wife, Irene Knight, Georgina Field (Blonde Bombshells of 1943, UK Tour 2023) as Dr. Feelgood bassist Sparko and David John (Loot, The Lyric Theatre 1984) who plays drummer Big Figure.

A name that resonates with rock music enthusiasts and beyond, Wilko Johnson, the iconic rock star and co-founder of legendary band Dr Feelgood, was told he had one year to live in 2012. Refusing all treatment, he decided to spend his last months living meaningfully: seeing the people, places and things which meant most to him during his remarkable life… until a miracle happened. Delving deep into the life and times of this rock ‘n' roll maverick, from his time with Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury and the Blockheads as one of the godfathers of the punk movement, to his acting career in Game of Thrones, the play blends live music, storytelling, and words from the Canvey Island legend himself, in a lesson in how to live life to the fullest.

Since its record-breaking run at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, the play has undergone further development and will feature new scenes and new music from Wilko's back catalogue.

A special gala night performance of the show in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust will be held on Saturday 22nd March where some of Wilko's original artworks will be sold along with special photographic prints of him taken by cancer specialist and photographer Charlie Chan including “the photo that saved Wilko's life” taken at his farewell Camden gig in 2013 which resulted in Wilko getting a second opinion on his terminal diagnosis. Additionally, there will also be a post-show Q&A featuring special guests to be announced.

