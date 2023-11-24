Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Cast Set For AFTERGLOW at Southwark Playhouse

Performances run 12 January to 10 February 2024.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Midnight Theatricals has announced the casting for S. Asher Gelman's international hit Afterglow, which opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 12 January 2024 (press performance 17 January).   After sell-out runs in 2019 at Southwark Playhouse and Waterloo East Theatre, and following extended runs in New York, Madrid, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City, this new staging comes to London, directed by creator Gelman himself.

The cast comprises Peter McPherson (currently appearing as Gareth in Hollyoaks, stage credits include Sweet Charity – Manchester Royal Exchange, Goodbye Norma Jean – Park Theatre)  as Josh, James Nicholson (stage credits include Les Miserables – West End, Cinderella Nottingham Playhouse) as Darius and Victor Hugo (film credits include Gemini Man – Paramount, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – Warner Bros) as Alex.  Paddy Cavendish (stage credits include Swimming – The White Bear, Labyrinth and Ilyad – The Almeida) will understudy each of the roles.

This raw, funny, and sensual exploration of polyamory, commitment, and modern love tells the story of Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship.  When they invite Darius to share their bed for a night, a new and intimate connection is ignited. Relationships are challenged and futures are shaken as all three men come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust.

The new production reunites the original, record-breaking creative team, which, as well as Gelman includes set designer Ann Beyersdorfer,  lighting designer Jamie Roderick and sound designer Alex Mackyol. Costume designer Justin Nardella, intimacy director Lee Crowley and casting director Anne Vosser join the team.


