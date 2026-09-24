Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic
Giles Terera leads the ensemble in Matthew Warchus's production, which will benefit FoodCycle through charity collections.
The Old Vic has announced the full cast for the 10th anniversary production of A Christmas Carol. Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), A Christmas Carol will play from 10 Nov 2026-09 Jan 2027, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 November.
Joining the previously announced Giles Terera (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Othello, Hamilton) as Ebenezer Scrooge, are:
Carly Bawden as Belle, Ewan Black as Fred, Khalid Daley as Young Ebenezer, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Edward Harrison as Father/Marley, Kirsty MacLaren as Little Fan, Aiesha Naomi as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Jack North as Bob Cratchit, Claire O'Leary as Jess, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Nuwan Hugh Perera as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Mrs Cratchit, Hollie Jane Stephens as Swing/Dance Captain, Sam Stones as Swing and Annie Wensak as Ghost of Christmas Past.
Sharing the role of Tiny Tim are actors Imuujin Bayarsaikhan, Freddie Merritt, Veronica Aeryn Onu and Hannah Slater.
Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: 'Over the last ten years, A Christmas Carol has continued to break box office records and delight audiences young and old. I'm so proud of the magic it has created and, especially, of the money it raises each year for homeless charities and food banks. We always hope that theatre has the capacity to make a positive difference to the world around us - this show really does.'
Since A Christmas Carol first opened, The Old Vic has held charity collections every year to raise money for various organisations aiding poverty and food deprivation. Over the last nine years, these collections have raised over £2.3m globally. The recipient of this year's charity collections will be FoodCycle, who provide free, wholesome, community meals, made from food that would have otherwise gone to waste. The charity works to tackle loneliness, reduce food waste, support mental health and encourage healthy eating and sustainable living.
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