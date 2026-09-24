Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Old Vic has announced the full cast for the 10th anniversary production of A Christmas Carol. Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), A Christmas Carol will play from 10 Nov 2026-09 Jan 2027, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 November.

Joining the previously announced Giles Terera (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Othello, Hamilton) as Ebenezer Scrooge, are:

Carly Bawden as Belle, Ewan Black as Fred, Khalid Daley as Young Ebenezer, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Edward Harrison as Father/Marley, Kirsty MacLaren as Little Fan, Aiesha Naomi as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Jack North as Bob Cratchit, Claire O'Leary as Jess, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Nuwan Hugh Perera as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Mrs Cratchit, Hollie Jane Stephens as Swing/Dance Captain, Sam Stones as Swing and Annie Wensak as Ghost of Christmas Past.

Sharing the role of Tiny Tim are actors Imuujin Bayarsaikhan, Freddie Merritt, Veronica Aeryn Onu and Hannah Slater.

Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: 'Over the last ten years, A Christmas Carol has continued to break box office records and delight audiences young and old. I'm so proud of the magic it has created and, especially, of the money it raises each year for homeless charities and food banks. We always hope that theatre has the capacity to make a positive difference to the world around us - this show really does.'

Since A Christmas Carol first opened, The Old Vic has held charity collections every year to raise money for various organisations aiding poverty and food deprivation. Over the last nine years, these collections have raised over £2.3m globally. The recipient of this year's charity collections will be FoodCycle, who provide free, wholesome, community meals, made from food that would have otherwise gone to waste. The charity works to tackle loneliness, reduce food waste, support mental health and encourage healthy eating and sustainable living.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 16 Hrs 43 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming