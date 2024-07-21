Cast Revealed for Paris Production of LES MISERABLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Initial casting for the new French-language production of Les Miserables, with a reworked book by Alain Boublil, has been revealed.

The cast will include Benoît Rameau (Jean Valjean), Sébastien Duchange (Javert), Claire Perot (Fantine), David Alexis (Monsieur Thénardier), Christine Bonnard (Madame Thénardier), Juliette Artigala (Cosette), Jacques Preiss (Marius), Océane Demontis (Éponine), Stanley Kassa (Enjolras), and Maxime de Toledo (Bishop of Digne).

Further casting will be revealed at a later date.

The production will feature French translations of classic songs such as J’avais rêvé (I Dreamed a Dream), À la volonté du peuple (Do You Hear the People Sing? ), Mon histoire (On My Own), Le Grand jour (One Day More).

According to the venue, the staging will "[emphasize] the symbolic dimension of the characters (Jean Valjean, Cosette, Javert, Les Thénardier, Gavroche…), while preserving the fluidity of the transition from one setting to another, characteristic of the work."

Musical direction is by Alexandra Cravero, direction is by Ladislas Chollat, set design is by Emmanuelle Roy, costumes are by Jean-Daniel Vuillermoz, and lighting is by Alban Sauvé.

The production will run at Théâtre du Châtelet from 22 November to 31 December 2024. For more information, visit the link below.

