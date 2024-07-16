Cast Announced For European Premiere Of Matthew López's REVERBERATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bristol Old Vic has announced the full company for their European premiere of Matthew López's Reverberation, presented in association with with Glass Half Full Productions.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays ‘Claire'. She was recently seen playing the role of ‘Sylvie' in One Day for Netflix. Further recent credits include: ‘Evie' in The Couple Next Door for Channel 4/Starz and ‘Lady Gabriella' in The Outlaws (Series 1–3) for the BBC. Eleanor is well known for playing ‘Demelza' in 5 seasons of Poldark. She made her feature film debut as a young ‘Sophie' in The Illusionist alongside Edward Norton, Jessica Biel, and Paul Giamatti. Other notable credits include Love, Wedding, Repeat (Netflix), Intergalactic (Sky), The Nevers (HBO), and A Small Light (ABC).

‘Jonathan' is played by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay. He returns to Bristol Old Vic after playing ‘David' in the acclaimed production of Choir Boy in 2023. Michael is currently appearing as the leading role of ‘Clifford Bradshaw' in the award-winning CABARET at The Playhouse Theatre (West End). Michael's previous theatre credits include the lead role of ‘Jack Kelly' in Disney's Newsies (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) which led to him winning Best Actor in a Musical (Black British Theatre Awards); ‘Emmett Forrest' in Legally Blonde (Regents Park Open Air Theatre) and the role of ‘Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III' in Rent (Hope Mill Theatre). Short films include ‘Craig' in Fart Car and ‘Jerome' in Demons.

The role of ‘Wes' will be played by recent Mountview Academy graduate Jack Gibson. Recent workshops include The Devile Rides Out (The Empty Space), Dear Nobody (Sheffield Theatres) and Best of the West End (Alpha). This will be his professional debut.

Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer of The Inheritance, Matthew López's play about loneliness and longing, Reverberation, plays at Bristol Old Vic from 2 Oct – 2 Nov. This brand-new production has been reshaped by López, transposing the action across the Atlantic to London, and will be the play's European premiere.

After a personal tragedy, Jonathan has withdrawn from the world, with little social life beyond the men he meets online. When the enigmatic free spirit Claire moves into the flat upstairs, she tries to coax him out of his shell. Drawn together by a mutual need for emotional attachment, they form a connection, but the past eventually reverberates into the present, threatening the happiness they've found…

Reverberation will be directed by rising theatre director Jack Sain, who is making his Bristol Old Vic debut. The creative team also includes Tony nominee designer Ti Green (Touching the Void), alongside sound designer Nicola T Chang (For Black Boys…, West End), lighting designer Robbie Butler (The Glass Menagerie, UK Tour), video designer Daniel Denton (Misty, Bush Theatre and Trafalgar Studios) and intimacy co-ordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt (Red, White & Royal Blue, Amazon Prime).

Matthew López wrote Reverberation three years prior to The Inheritance. The Inheritance premiered at the Young Vic in 2018, before transferring to the West End later that year, and to Broadway in 2019. It received an incredible critical response, with The Daily Telegraph calling it “the most important American play of the century” and it won multiple Olivier and Tony Awards.

Matthew López said: “I am overjoyed to bring my play Reverberation to Bristol Old Vic under the direction of Jack Sain. In the years since the premiere of The Inheritance, the UK has become my creative and literal home. I am excited to be back in front of a British audience for my first UK-set play with this wonderful cast.”

