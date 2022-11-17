Cast Announced For Digital Production Of CATCH ME

ALP Musicals presents a digital production of new British musical Catch Me, an intimate story that unflinchingly confronts the effects of neglected mental health. At the show's core is Dean; a brother, friend and fiancé who has unexpectedly taken his own life, leaving behind loved ones learning how to heal. Catch Me will be available to stream from 7:30 PM Monday 21 November on this link.

Available for a limited time of two weeks, Catch Me features a West End cast with Oli Higginson (Bridgerton, The Last 5 Years) in the leading role of Dean. Olivier Award nominee Cleve September (Hamilton, In the Heights, Jesus Christ Superstar) plays his best friend Harry and Molly Lynch (The Last 5 Years, Light in the Piazza) is fiancee Sarah.

"I had such an invigorating time on a truly collaborative project surrounded by immensely talented actors, creatives and writers", said Oli Higginson. "Filming a piece of live theatre in the stunningly immersive surroundings of Stone Nest Church was a unique challenge and a wild ride from start to finish. I'm so excited to see how the work translates for audiences at home."

Cast members

Further cast members are James Hameed (Be More Chill, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾) as colleague Marc, Amy Parker (Ride, Hello Again) as sister-in-law Anna and Dutch actress Jorien Zeevaart (Ring of Resilience, Notre Dame de Paris) as sibling Christine.

"The music is so beautiful and the subject matter is so important", said Molly Lynch. "I'm very grateful to have worked on Catch Me with such a wonderful creative team, brilliant musicians and a cast that had me cackling every day, despite the heavy material. The technology and the quality of the filming made it extra exciting."

Catch Me is written by Arnoud Breitbarth and Christian Czornyj and was first performed at London's Arts Theatre in 2016. As the show deals with mental health issues, the team wanted to create a version that can be seen from the comfort of your own home. Director Adam Lenson: "During the pandemic we learned how you can take non-traditional pathways with new work that open up possibilities of who can engage with and watch theatrical productions. I'm so excited to have been able to rehearse, develop and capture Catch Me as a piece of theatre on location in a way that can be watched and enjoyed by people all over the world."

Further creatives include Tamara Saringer as musical director, Libby Todd as set and costume designer, Richard Williamson as lighting designer, Christian Czornyj as sound designer, Connor Gallagher as orchestrator and Anouk Scheepens as stage manager. Theatrical Solutions took care of the technical production of this streamed version of Catch Me. Shannon Ashleigh Navarro assisted with additional dramaturgy.

This production of Catch Me has been generously supported by Arts Council England and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Tickets for Catch Me can be obtained through this link.