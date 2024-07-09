Cast And Creatives Set for STATUES At Bush Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast and creative team has been announced for Statues, which has its world premiere at the Bush Theatre, London on 9 October. Produced by Two Magpies Productions in association with Bush Theatre, Statues is a lyrical love letter to the original code switchers, exploring the impact of loss, and what you can gain from it.

This witty, honest and deeply moving play is written by Offie-winning playwright Azan Ahmed (Daytime Deewane) who will perform alongside fellow Bush Young Company alumnus Johnny Khan (The Tempest, RSC and Vanishing Room, New Diorama Theatre). The production will be directed by Esme Allman.

“He grew up to be a man whose sighs and slumps replaced sentences. Is that gonna be me?”

Days after his father's passing, English teacher Yusuf discovers a dusty mixtape that changes everything he knew about a man who barely spoke.

Turns out, Mustafa spent the 90s rapping about pretty girls and Kilburn life, plotting dreams of superstardom with his best friend Omar. How did this passionate wordsmith become a silent statue?

Yusuf's mourning is overtaken by a journey into the past. Threaded together by Omar's thumping beats and his father's bars, Yusuf uncovers secrets that turn his world upside-down.

Azan Ahmed is an award-winning actor, poet & playwright. As an actor, his recent credits include We Go Again (BBC3); 10 Nights (Omnibus & tour); Van der Valk (ITV); The Father and the Assassin (National); Count Abdulla (ITVX) and The Tempest (Globe). His debut play Daytime Deewane (Half Moon & tour) won the 2023 Offie Award for Best Writing. He is currently being mentored by Roy Williams on the Hampstead Theatre INSPIRE cohort. Azan is an alumnus of Apples and Snakes Writing Room, Almeida Young Company & Bush Young Company. He also produces Deen & Dunya.

Jonny Khan is an actor, writer and DJ living in South London. His theatre work includes The Tempest (The RSC), Vanishing Room (New Diorama Theatre / English Theatre Frankfurt), Assembly: The Teachers Play (Almeida Theatre), Anthem (Bush Theatre), A Very Special Guest Star (Omnibus Theatre) and United (New Vic Theatre). On television he has appeared in Sister Boniface (BBC). As a writer, Jonny is the recipient of the Bloom Bursary with Bush Theatre and is currently under commission with Camden People's Theatre.

Director Esme Allman is a director, theatre-maker, facilitator and poet from South London. She built her theatre practice in a participatory context at the Young Vic, Clean Break and Cardboard Citizens. She directed the R&D of Statues by Azan Ahmed (Pit Theatre, Barbican) as part of Barbican Open Labs in 2022. She also directed To The People by John Dinneen and Alex Urwin. She has been an assistant director for OUT by Ray Young (tour), Cinderella by Danusia Samal (Brixton House), Alice in Wonderland (RADA Vanbrugh Theatre) and Run It Back (Talawa Theatre and Hackney Showroom). Previous theatres and creative organisations she has worked with include Arts Ed, the Barbican Centre, Brixton House, Fevered Sleep, Hammersmith Lyric Theatre, Kings Theatre, Royal Stratford East, Sydenham Arts, and the Robert Bosch Foundation in Berlin.

Azan Ahmed said, “This play is a love letter to all the wonderful possibilities British Muslim men hold but are forced to hold down because they are British Muslim men. I'm super excited to tell a story where the audience will be tapping their feet one minute and clutching their hearts the next.”

Performance details

9 October - 9 November

Monday - Saturday at 8pm

Wednesday matinees - 16. 23. 30 October & 6 November at 3pm

Saturday matinees - 19. 26 October & 2, 9 November at 3pm

Chilled Performances - Saturday 19 October at 3pm & 8pm

Captioned Performances - Wednesday 23 October at 3pm & 8pm

Audio-Described Performances - Wednesday 30 October at 3pm & 8pm

Touch Tours - Wednesday 30 October at 2pm and 7pm

Tickets for Statues are priced from £15 (concessions available) and can be booked at bushtheatre.co.uk or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.

With a Bush Theatre season ticket, the more shows you book, the more you save.

Bush Theatre members get the best benefits, including discounts on tickets and savings at the bar. Free memberships are available for under 30s, students and local residents. See the Bush Theatre's website for details.

Comments