Caroline Quentin to Star in April De Angelis Play in Autumn Season at Jermyn Street Theatre

Learn more about the full lineup of shows here!

Apr. 12, 2023  

Artistic Director, Stella Powell-Jones and Executive Producer, David Doyle announced their first full season at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Following the triumphant Promise Season, which has been playing to sold-out houses and rave reviews since the new year, the autumn season features two of the UKs most celebrated female playwrights. The season begins with the world premiere of April De Angelis' play about Emma Hamilton, INFAMOUS, starring Caroline Quentin alongside daughter Rose Quentin. Next up, a rare revival of Caryl Churchill's first play OWNERS, directed by Stella Powell-Jones. For Christmas, Jermyn Street Theatre join with the legendary Charles Court Opera to bring to life one of the greatest adventure stories ever told in their boutique pantomime ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME.

These three major productions are preceded by a varied summer programme, Summer Visitors, as the theatre throws open its doors to welcome some of their favourites for two months of cabaret, drama, and classic comedy. All this, along with the Sunday night specials of One Night Only performances, building on Jermyn Street Theatre's reputation as a destination for the widest range of live theatre and entertainment in the most intimate of settings. These include an all-day reading of James Joyce's ULYSSES by an all-star cast and SUNDAY WITH SIÂN as legendary star of stage and screen Dame Siân Phillips celebrates her 90th birthday by looking back on her career in the company of Richard Digby Day

Kicking off the autumn season, from 7 September to 7 October comes the World premiere of April De Angelis's INFAMOUS. Emma Hamilton is the name on everyone's lips. Her Attitudes are the latest dance craze sweeping Europe, inspiring a generation of artists from Romney to Goethe. But Emma doesn't want to be somebody's muse - she wants to be the somebody. With rumours of Nelson's imminent arrival swirling around Naples, Emma knows exactly which pose to strike to catch his attention and leave her mark on history. Or so she thinks...

The extraordinary life of Emma Hamilton bursts out of the history books and onto the stage as April De Angelis reunites with director Michael Oakley to set the record straight on one of the most famous figures in Georgian society. Olivier Award-nominated Caroline Quentin stars alongside her daughter Rose Quentin.

From 12 October through to 11 November comes a rare revival of OWNERS, Caryl Churchill's wickedly funny first play about power, property, and possession. Her husband wants her dead, but Marion's too busy to notice. With the London housing market booming, she spots a chance to make a killing of her own by flipping a house. There's just one problem - the current tenants are her closest friends. Undeterred, she hatches a plan and makes them an offer they can't refuse. A deal is done, and an exchange is made. But is the price worth paying?

Fifty years on from its premiere, Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones directs this timely revival that feels more relevant than ever.

This Christmas, Jermyn Street Theatre are teaming up with the legendary Charles Court Opera to turns Homer's epic tale on its head for a madcap new take on one of the world's oldest adventures with ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTO. After his monumental victory at the Trojan War, Odysseus begins the epic journey home to Ithaca and his wife, Penelope. But Poseidon has other plans... A host of fantastical characters take the audience on a mythical, musical (and downright ridiculous) journey, as they battle through sirens and a cyclops.

Running from 23 November to 31 December, ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTO sees the legendary boutique panto come to the heart of the West End.

Preceding these three productions is Jermyn Street Theatre's Summer programme, as the theatre welcomes a rich array of visitors to the stage. These include the legendary songsmith Stefan Bednarczyk, who hosts STEFAN AND FRIENDS - a series of evenings along with his friends Jenny Galloway, Anne Reid, Rae Baker and Duncan Wisbey, encompassing the songs of Tom Lehrer, the American classics and the golden age of Hollywood. Also in the Summer are Abigail Hood's Park Theatre hit SPIRAL - an exploration of the human need to cling to another person, no matter what the cost, Richard Stirling's acclaimed performance as the celebrated photographer and designer Cecil Beaton in Cecil Beaton'S DIARIES, Giles Cole's uncovering of the secrets between ageing showbiz couples AFTER ALL THESE YEARS, and a live staging of a radio classic in HANCOCK'S HALF HOUR: THE LOST EPISODES.

Speaking about the upcoming season Stella Powell-Jones and David Doyle said:

"It's been invigorating to assemble this incredible season of work and we're particularly thrilled to be able to share it with audiences today. We're excited to continue presenting world premieres from some of our greatest writers - starting this season with a new play by April De Angelis starring Caroline Quentin - as well as continuing to stage rare revivals with a production of Caryl Churchill's first play which feels startlingly relevant for today's society. Collaboration is at the heart of the work at Jermyn Street Theatre and we're thrilled to begin a new partnership with Charles Court Opera to bring their legendary boutique pantomime to the heart of the West End as well as welcoming some of JST's favourites this summer. This year has got off to an exhilarating start and we've been delighted to see record audience numbers at the start of our tenure at the theatre. We're delighted to share this season with you and invite you to join us for an unforgettable year of theatre."




