CTC Dance Company to Present WONDERLAND IN ALICE Workshop in December

CTC Dance Company will be doing a research and development week from the 5th December - 10th December with an invited viewing on Saturday 10th.

CTC Dance Company will unpick the timeless story of Alice in Wonderland and reveal an eery transcendent adaptation, displaying a constantly evolving world of: 'No Rules. Not Time. No Binary'. And to construct an emotive universal language, communicating empathy and empowerment toward gender awareness and self-authenticity; delving into the intricacies of expressive movement theatre, spoken word, transitioning costumes to illustrate transformative characters; and composing an all-encompassing original soundscape.

Alongside the workshop week, CTC will be running their previously successful course: The Creative Process for future aspiring creatives.

Creatives:

Artistic Director/Producer/Choreographer: Christopher Tendai

Producer: Theatre Peckham & Awakened Kids

Associate Producer: Vanessa Foley

Director: Lisa Millar

Sound Designer/Composer: Shaun Rimmer

Musical Director: Flynn Sturgeon

Lighting Designer: Thomas Sadler

Costume Designer: Joca Veiga

Set Designer: Mathilde Heu

Stage Manager: Emily Obohason

The cast features: Caitlin Taylor, Kira Nichols, B Terry, Luke Cartwright, Noah Prempeh, Gabrielle De Souza, Aaliyah Francis, and Jay Allen.

For more information, visit www.ctcdancecompany.com.