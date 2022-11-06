CTC Dance Company to Present WONDERLAND IN ALICE Workshop in December
The workshop will have an invited viewing on 10 December.
CTC Dance Company will be doing a research and development week from the 5th December - 10th December with an invited viewing on Saturday 10th.
CTC Dance Company will unpick the timeless story of Alice in Wonderland and reveal an eery transcendent adaptation, displaying a constantly evolving world of: 'No Rules. Not Time. No Binary'. And to construct an emotive universal language, communicating empathy and empowerment toward gender awareness and self-authenticity; delving into the intricacies of expressive movement theatre, spoken word, transitioning costumes to illustrate transformative characters; and composing an all-encompassing original soundscape.
Alongside the workshop week, CTC will be running their previously successful course: The Creative Process for future aspiring creatives.
Creatives:
Artistic Director/Producer/Choreographer: Christopher Tendai
Producer: Theatre Peckham & Awakened Kids
Associate Producer: Vanessa Foley
Director: Lisa Millar
Sound Designer/Composer: Shaun Rimmer
Musical Director: Flynn Sturgeon
Lighting Designer: Thomas Sadler
Costume Designer: Joca Veiga
Set Designer: Mathilde Heu
Stage Manager: Emily Obohason
The cast features: Caitlin Taylor, Kira Nichols, B Terry, Luke Cartwright, Noah Prempeh, Gabrielle De Souza, Aaliyah Francis, and Jay Allen.
For more information, visit www.ctcdancecompany.com.
