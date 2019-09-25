Broadway Records Announces Hayden Tee: FACE TO FACE Available Friday 8 November 2019

Hayden Tee, the New Zealand star acclaimed for his role as Miss Trunchbull in the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, as well as high profile performances on Broadway, Australia and beyond, releases his first album dedicated to musical theatre.

Face to Face features songs from his starring roles in Matilda The Musical, Les Misérables, 1776, and expands his repertoire with songs by Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Guettel, Kander & Ebb and more.

Hayden Tee played the role of the iconic Miss Trunchbull in Matilda The Musical from 11 September 2018 - 8 September 2019 and will feature "The Smell of Rebellion" on Face to Face, a song performed by Miss Trunchbull in Act 2 of the show.

Hayden Tee said: "It has taken me almost forty years to really settle into who I am. This album has taken over three years to complete and it is unashamedly me, the songs I always wanted, the instruments I always wanted (all sixty-three of them) and the look and images I feel represent me. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

Arranged by Nigel Ubrihien, backed by a symphony orchestra, and featuring a duet with John Owen-Jones, Face to Face is a sumptuous celebration of musical theatre.



Face to Face

Track Listing:

Stars (from Les Misérables) I Don't Care Much / So What (from Cabaret) Lily's Eyes (from The Secret Garden) with John Owen-Jones Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (from Les Misérables) Till I Hear You Sing (from Love Never Dies) It All Fades Away (from The Bridges of Madison County) Molasses to Rum (from 1776) The Smell of Rebellion (from Matilda The Musical) How Glory Goes (from Floyd Collins)





