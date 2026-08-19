Bristol Old Vic's 'Young Sixsix' Reimagines MACBETH For A New Generation

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Bristol Old Vic's Young SixSix ensemble will return to the stage with an epic new reimagining of Macbeth, directed by Harry Gould and adapted collaboratively by the Company. Young people from across Bristol take on Shakespeare's classic tragedy in a production that runs from 3-5 Sep in the Weston Studio.

Young SixSix is a creative ensemble that meets regularly at Bristol Old Vic to make theatre, develop performance skills and discover new pathways into the arts. Drawn from schools and youth clubs across the city, the programme is specifically designed to reach young people who may never have considered theatre as a place for them.

Young SixSix sits at the heart of Bristol Old Vic's commitment to creating opportunities for young people across the city. Through regular creative workshops and performance opportunities, participants develop confidence, skills and a sense of belonging within Bristol's cultural community.

Many members progress into Bristol Old Vic productions and Young Company programmes, while former participants have gone on to train at leading drama schools including RADA, Mountview and Rose Bruford. Others have continued into professional careers across the arts and creative industries.

“I went to school at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School, I grew up in South Bristol and lived in places like Knowle and Hartcliffe. Young SixSix has had such a positive impact on my life as well as my acting journey, it really allowed me to break out my shell.” (David - aged 19, Macbeth company)

"I grew up in St Paul's for 16 years and moved to Whitehall 5 years ago.Young SixSix has given me training to a standard where I was able to book my first professional acting job as the lead, get into drama school , create a new family within the company and be exposed to so many things. I'm currently at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and I just want to develop my craft and get into theatre and TV professionally." (Khadijah - aged 21, Macbeth company)

Their latest production takes on Shakespeare's Macbeth, exploring themes of ambition, violence, masculinity and power through the perspectives of the next generation.

Bristol Old Vic's Director of Engagement, Lucy Hunt, said, "This new production of Macbeth showcases not only the talent of Bristol's emerging young artists, but also the power of theatre as a space for young people to question, challenge and imagine the future. We are thrilled that YoungSixSix has proven such a successful scheme across the city and we're excited to see what this new cohort can achieve."

"It will have blood; they say, blood will have blood."

A cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked ambition, Macbeth asks urgent questions about the values society chooses to celebrate and pass on. In a world where power, violence and masculinity are often entwined and treated as measures of success, Young SixSix asks: what happens when the next generation inherits these values?

Created by young people and shaped by their experiences, this ambitious adaptation places contemporary voices at the centre of one of Shakespeare's most enduring tragedies.

Directed by Harry Gould and adapted by Young SixSix.

Speaking about the production, Harry Gould said, "What makes this production exciting is that it's been devised with and by the Company. The ideas, questions and challenges at the heart of the piece come from the young people themselves. Their response to Macbeth is thoughtful, provocative and deeply connected to the world they are growing up in today."

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