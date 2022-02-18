Book Now For AFTER THE END at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

A city under attack from a nuclear blast. As the dust settles, Louise wakes to find herself in a fallout shelter with Mark, the colleague who has saved her life. They have enough water and food to last two weeks.

Now they just need to find a way of surviving each other.

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner, this brand-new production of Dennis Kelly's AFTER THE END stars Nick Blood (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) and Amaka Okafor (The Son at the KILN and West End).

Tickets from £24

Book tickets now!