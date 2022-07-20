Battersea Arts Centre Announces More Shows Coming Up in 2022

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) today announces more exhilarating live performance for audiences to look forward to in 2022, including:

London premiere of 'Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World' (9 - 26 Nov), a thrilling ride through the rabbit hole of Wikipedia and murder mystery podcasts and the final part of Javaad Alipoor's trilogy of plays exploring how technology, politics and fracturing identities are changing the world.

UK premiere of cult hit 'TANZ' (1-3 Nov). Superstar choreographer Florentina Holzinger transforms the Grand Hall into a spectacle of muscular women performing dizzying acrobatics and martial-arts fight scenes, subverting the objectification and control of female bodies

The award-winning Sleeping Trees return with a brand new panto mash-up for families this Christmas, 'Little Red Robin Hood' (6 Dec - 8 Jan)

Tickets are now available to friends and members, with booking open to the public from 12noon on Friday 22 July 2022 via bac.org.uk.

These productions join previously announced performances in the autumn including: Back to Back Theatre's 'The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes' in the Grand Hall, co-created by their award-winning ensemble of neurodiverse artists (UK premiere, 19 - 22 Oct); 'JEZEBEL', by Cherish Menzo (UK premiere, 6 -14 Oct), a dance performance deconstructing and redefining how Black women are represented in the media; 'The Trauma Show' by Demi Nandhra (London premiere, 20 Oct - 5 Nov), exploring the impacts of adverse childhoods, 'therapise' culture and how TikTok can heal us all; and acclaimed apprentice company Shechter II returning to BAC's Grand Hall with 'Contemporary Dance 2.0' by Hofesh Shechter Company (26-29 Oct).

Pelin Basaran, Head of Programming at Battersea Arts Centre, says:

"At Battersea Arts Centre, we work with artists who invite us to see the world with different eyes, often challenging us to take steps into the unfamiliar. This autumn we are delighted to introduce our audiences to some truly outstanding artists from around the world and across the UK. Their works are bold, brave and sometimes provocative, but always rooted in a desire to connect with sensitivity and to discover our shared emotional experiences."

BAC's aim is to make art and culture accessible to as many people as possible. Last year it launched an experimental new pricing model, offering tickets for every performance in its programme on a Pay What You Can basis since April 2021. More people than ever have been able to visit BAC for the first time, with the lowest ticket prices supported by those who are able to pay a little more. To continue the scheme for as long as possible, Pay What You Can pricing will still be available for the majority of performances in the autumn 2022 season, with standard pricing on a few nights on certain shows to support the Pay What You Can scheme's longevity.

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director and CEO at Battersea Arts Centre, says: "We at BAC are delighted to continue our Pay What You Can scheme for another season, covering all the world-class, ground-breaking international and national shows that we are bringing to South London. No one should be excluded because of their financial circumstances, particularly now, when so many are struggling. I am very proud of the quality and boldness of the work these artists are creating, and I want as many people to experience it as possible."

Building further on BAC's Relaxed Venue approach to remove barriers to access, BSL interpreted, audio described, sensory adaptive, captioned and dry performances will all be available across the autumn season, while BAC continues its commitment that at least 90% of events in the season will be Relaxed.

To give everyone the information they need in order to make decisions, pre-show information and details about BAC's Covid-19 safety measures can be found on bac.org.uk.