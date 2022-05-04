BWW Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, The Globe

Much Ado About Nothing is one of the bard's most loved plays. This is hardly surprising when you consider that the source text contains everything that makes Shakespeare great; wit, deceit, romance, and a host of iconic characters. As a result, the choice to head the Globe's Summer Season with this production is a strong one - and audience reactions were anything to go by, Lucy Bailey 's directorial spin is simply delightful.

The Wooden O is transformed into a sprawling Italian garden by Joanna Parker , where old friends reunite following a battle. Between the wine, dancing, and merriment (with fantastic accompaniments from accordions), couples fall in and out of love on a whim. This leads to a number of proposals - including that of the fair Hero to Claudio. However, as their nuptials approach, other party members do not intend to sit quietly by and watch a happy ending transpire. As a result, chaos ensues.

This production of Much Ado About Nothing is action-heavy, wherein movement is used just as much as the dialogue to bring the characters to life. This is particularly prominent when the characters indulge in a bit of match-making, toying with would-be-lovers Beatrice and Benedick by talking openly about their love for each other while pretending they cannot hear. Such a scene sees Benedick scale the wall, or hide in a plant pot, while Beatrice entangles herself in a volleyball net. While this could border upon farcical, Georgina Lamb excels as a movement director, and each moment seems purposeful.

Some minor changes have been made to the script. For example, the roles of Antonio and Leonato are gender-reversed, becoming Antonia ( Joanne Howarth ) and Leonata ( Katy Stephens ). However, this allows for new and interesting readings of the dynamic between Leonato and Hero when the latter is scorned; will a mother defend a daughter's honour differently from a father?

It goes almost without saying that the casting for the production was superb. The Globe is renowned for attracting some of the best talents around, fuelling productions where star power is pretty much guaranteed. That being said, there were a few standout performances during last night's production. Philip Cumbus steps last-minute into the role of Borachio ( Ciarán O'Brien is out with a broken ankle), and throws his all into a role for which he received minimal rehearsal time. While occasionally appearing script-in-hand, his work is masterful. George Fouracres is equally brilliant as jobsworth Dogberry, a firm audience favourite despite only appearing in Act 2.

Much of the writing of the script means that Beatrice and Benedick, despite being supporting characters, are the heart and soul of the story. As a result, they are big shoes to fill. Lucy Phelps is endearing as quick-witted Beatrice, while Ralph Davis' Benedick absolutely steals the show. Davis gives a masterclass in charisma, and the audience hangs on his every word.

While Much Ado is one of the few Shakespeare shows not to feature magic - there's magic in the air during this production. As a result, audiences are in for a treat this summer.

Much Ado About Nothing is at The Globe Theatre until 23 October.





