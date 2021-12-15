BWW Review: BRING IT ON THE MUSICAL, Southbank Centre

The smash hit Broadway musical back flips into London's Southbank Centre, before heading out on a 2022 tour. Inspired by the film of the same name, this is a story of fierce friendships being forged in the most unlikely of places. When challenges push you to your edge, you really realise who is on your team. Packed with vibrant stunts, thrilling choreography and you guessed it, lots of cheer, this musical oozes electricity.

Leading the company is reality star - but originally musical theatre trained - Amber Davies, playing the role of Campbell, a former squad captain whose life is turned upside down when she is forced to move to a neighbouring school. She fears her life is over and struggles to navigate the new world. Davies is a superstar in this role, holding space so well that all eyes are on her. Her charisma is infectious, and you can't help but be wowed by her performance. Even though she might miss a few of the more speak-song moments in Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt and Amanda Green's music and lyrics, when she must belt or ballad, you can clearly see why she's in the leading role.

The rest of the company compliment the action so well. This is clearly such a tight knit ensemble, who despite the odds of the world, have created a production that is so much fun. The other main star in the squad is Vanessa Fisher; the leader of the new school's 'crew'. She leads the way in showing how difference this group of teenagers are; instead of cheer they pump out different dance moves. Accompanied by her brilliant sidekicks, Georgia Bradshaw and Jal Joshua, the trio showcase why Jackson Heights have a vibe. And making her stage debut is the fantastic Chelsea Hall, who shines as the outcast turned popular girl Bridget. Hall is hilarious and gives a beautiful nuanced performance.

The show bills Louis Smith as one of the stars, but if anything, he fades majorly into the background. His stage presence is a little awkward, and sadly he isn't up to parr with the rest of the brilliant squad. There's some phenomenal casting choices in this show, but this particular one does make you doubt that this star casting was ever needed. Regardless of this Guy Unsworth's production works. It's charismatic, joyful and everything you want to see in a musical.

Showing that nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it, Bring It On is a powerful production on the spirit of resistance.

https://www.bringitonthemusicaluk.com/ at Southbank Centre until 22 January 2022, then on tour

Photo: Helen Maybanks