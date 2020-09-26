BWW Review: BEFORE AFTER, Southwark Playhouse

Hadley Fraser and Rosalie Craig star in this livestreamed musical

It's six years since Before After premiered at what was then the St James Studio, with Hadley Fraser and Caroline Sheen in the lead roles. It's a shame that it's taken so long for us to see it again, as it's a rather charming piece - made all the more so by the return of Fraser and his real-life partner Rosalie Craig.

New British musicals are always hotly anticipated, and this doesn't disappoint if viewed as a fairly predictable romcom with some pleasant melodies, peppered with moments of brilliance. Ben and Ami meet by a tree and fall in love, but there's a catch - they've met before. Only Ben doesn't remember, and it's down to Ami to fix what went wrong in their past and carve out a happier future. To convey the journey of the 'before' and 'after', there are a lot of very rapid transitions between past and present, but it works thanks to the onscreen illustrations (a nice touch).

The score feels fresh and modern, but at times a bit repetitive in pace and style. There are some gems in there - notably "As Long as You're There" and "Before After" - and Stuart Matthew Price's ability to write beautiful harmonies and soaring melodic choruses is obvious throughout. I got flashes of Sondheim and a smidgen of Scott Alan and Jason Robert Brown; the score is heavy on the piano riffs, and that's right up my street.

Timothy Knapman's book is befitting of a classic romcom, and I mean this as the highest compliment. The language between Ben and Ami feels authentic, creating a relationship that's recognisable and real, and I bought into it.

Hadley Fraser in particular nails the comedy beats, and both he and Craig are unsurprisingly genuine. They capture the mundanities of everyday life beautifully, and I couldn't help but wish, despite the value of streamed theatre, that they could hear the laughter from my living room as they bickered and jibed and teased each other in a way that we all recognise in our own relationships. Fraser and Craig were put on this earth to be seen by a live, in-person audience, and let's hope they get one again soon.

Before After, like Ben and Ami, feels like a work in progress, but has potential to be destined for bigger things. Its charm is in its simplicity, and I hope that whatever happens to this piece of work, it never loses that.

Before After is livestreamed again from The Little at Southwark Playhouse on September 26, and you can buy tickets HERE

