Review: CLUEDO 2, Theatre Royal Brighton

Cluedo 2 is a brand new story that doesnt require any prior knowledge of the first play - this is the first thing to emphasise as people seeing this advertised at their local theatre might assume otherwise. Written by BAFTA Award winners Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, this play can be viewed as a standalone...although if you're a fan of the board game, there are enough in-jokes to keep you satisfied.

Jason Durr, known for his leading roles in Heartbeat and Casualty plays Colonel Mustard and star of Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing: Ellie Leach plays Miss Scarlett. They anchor the story as we follow the struggles of Rick Black, a rock 'n' roll legend that hasnt had a hit for years, and is desperate for a comeback. Inviting his previous musical collaborator to his home at Graveny Manor, Black soon realises that his attempts at a comeback might not be quite so well-recieved as he first thought...

If you're looking for an anticipatory high-stakes murder mystery, you've come to the wrong place. Directed by Mark Bell, Cluedo 2 is intentionally and unapologetically farcical, with a barely-there narrative and absolutely no suspense to keep you on your toes. That being said - it's a lot of fun. The Brighton audience lapped up the jokes and it's very easy watching.

The cast do a great job with unchallenging material. Mrs White the housekeeper is a comcial highlight, and the dynamic between this ensemble cast is robust enough to keep you engaged.

The lack of any real sense of jeopardy makes Cluedo 2 more of a comedy than a murder mystery - think Noises Off rather than Agatha Christie. But if you take the story - or lack thereof - with a pinch of salt, it's enjoyable enough.

Cluedo 2 is running until Sat 23 March at the Theatre Royal Brighton, and touring until Sat 26 October.

Photo credit: Dave Hogan