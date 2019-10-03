BWW Review: A PARTNERSHIP, Theatre503

Following an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival, A Partnership plays for a limited time at Battersea's Theatre503.

The intimate studio setting works well for a play of this nature, immediately inviting us into the world of its dual protagonists.

Written by and starring Rory Thomas-Howes, A Partnership is a two-hander set on the eve of Ally's (Ben Hadfield) 30th birthday. The couple have been together for five years, but for the past year and a half, Zach (Thomas-Howes) has been sleeping on the sofa, refusing to be intimate with his boyfriend.

The small stage area is occupied by numerous cardboard boxes, a bag and a bottle of wine. The only hint of colour is a gold banner with the words 'Happy Birthday Ally'. From the off there is an almost foreboding sense of unrest and change before we've even met the two characters, who have moved into a new flat together.

Told in real time over 60 minutes with no scene breaks, a five-year relationship unfolds before our eyes as the couple finally confront what's been swept under the carpet for far too long. A conversation that will alter their lives forever commences as secrets and lies are revealed and home truths delivered.

You'd be hard pushed to find acting as authentic as this. The relationship between the couple is economically established as we open with a somewhat comical argument, feeling like voyeuristic intruders who've entered just at the wrong time.

The facial expressions, body language and use of proxemics convey the sense of familiarity the couple have with one another, and it's utterly convincing. The advantage of staging this in such a small space is that we, the audience, are permitted to witness even the tiniest of mannerism or gestures, and within the first five minutes we are fully invested in these characters.

Josh Tucker's direction ensures the changes in mood do not jar, but feel organic and natural. Flitting from fun and good humour to the more serious moments accentuates the realism, but the gear changes never feel forced or shoehorned in as a tactic to alter the pace, which flows well throughout. Tucker clearly understands the script and what this play is about, and allows his actors to have free rein whilst maintaining a steady build-up of tension.

Hadfield demonstrates his versatile range in a performance that morphs from physical theatre, with some hilarious facial expressions and impersonations, to pure vulnerability as he realises just who Zach is. Every movement, glance and mannerism is carefully considered and meaningful, and we can't help but empathise as he experiences an array of emotions. There is much fun to be had with his despair over turning 30, with numerous one-liners generating many a laugh-out-loud moment, however it's the actor's ability to express hurt, confusion and upset that leaves a lasting impression.

The actors' chemistry is electric, the two bouncing off one another seamlessly. Thomas-Howes plays the more mature and serious partner, complementing Hadfield's energetic playfulness. Again, the actor's use of facial expressions and body language, as well as appropriately timed pauses, offers us a completely genuine depiction of a man who's deeply conflicted.

What sets this play apart from others is the fact that it centres on a gay couple with one member of the relationship being homophobic. This feels like untouched territory and certainly makes for some uncomfortable viewing.

When Ally is intimate with Zach during one pivotal scene, he receives a sudden and unexpected slap. It is testament to the writing, acting and direction that, as an audience, we almost feel the impact of this ourselves. As Zach's internalised homophobia is pushed to the forefront, he even suggests he drew the short straw in being gay, that he's not proud of his sexuality and that he's being something he doesn't know how to be. Whilst such admissions might be hard to digest for some, it is refreshing to see a LGBTQ play that deals with this subject in such a head-on way.

This level of intense honesty is rare in theatre, but casts a light on the pressures people still face in order to appear normal and 'fit in' so they can essentially please others. Yes, a great deal has changed in recent times, with society in general being far more accepting of diversity, but the play certainly gets us questioning just how far we have really come and how much is still to be done.

Good theatre both entertains and educates us. A Partnership certainly evokes laughter whilst at the same time forcing us to confront and consider the issues of honesty, acceptance and truth in a relationship. This is a powerfully unique and timely play that serves as a memorable and significant addition to LGBTQ theatre.

A Partnership at Theatre503 until 5 October.

