Review: HOME ALONE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

The festive favourite returns to London

By: Dec. 05, 2023

Review: HOME ALONE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall It’s hard to believe Home Alone is 33 years old. Released in 1990, the John Hughes penned classic has become a firm festive favourite. It has also, over the past ten years, become a much-loved fixture of the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert Series. The expansive auditorium feels even more magical than usual at this time of year. An array of ages takes to their seats, confirming the lasting appeal of a beloved film that has been passed down from generations.

The much-missed Hughes gifts us with his trademark writing, always containing richly developed characters and brimming with heart. The sharp script has it all with dialogue to garner a chuckle from adults and children alike as well as some more emotive, tender scenes. Then there is, of course, the slapstick tomfoolery of the memorable climax that wonderfully transports us all back to childhood. Many will be familiar with this simple story: an eight-year-old boy is accidentally left behind while his family jet off to Paris for Christmas. With thieves Harry and Marv on the prowl to steal from the homes of his lucrative Chicago neighbourhood, Kevin must defend his home.

A stellar cast includes Catherine O’Hara, known to many for her turn as Moira in Schitt’s Creek and Joe Pesci, in a role removed from his more regular gangster portrayals in the likes of Goodfellas and The Irishman. Macaulay Culkin of course became one of the biggest child stars of all time thanks, in part, to this picture. Its director Chris Columbus would go on to direct another timeless family favourite in Mrs Doubtfire as well as two of the Harry Potter films. All the ingredients are there for a magical movie experience which is beautifully brought to life by a score composed by the esteemed John Williams.

"Somewhere in My Memory" is perhaps the song most associated with the film. The emotive, enchanting number opens and closes the evening. To hear it being performed in such a beautiful setting is a real joy. The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra are exquisite in their execution with the high tempo "Holiday Flight" being another highlight. "Scammed By a Kindergartner" and the epic "Setting the Trap" are also standouts. Crouch End Festival Chorus take to the stage and elevate the entire experience even further following the interval. Williams perfectly captures all the film’s emotion and heart in his rich and memorable score. It feels a privilege to experience it live and in this special venue.

While many enjoy the cartoonish slapstick comedy the film is best known for, there are also important themes such as the idea of forgiveness, which has allowed the picture to stand the test of time. While laughter often reverberates around the auditorium, there are also suitably emotive moments to pull at the heartstrings. As clichéd as it might sound, they really don’t make movies like this anymore. A heart-warming, laughter-inducing experience, Home Alone in Concert is guaranteed to offer festive family fun.   

Recommended For You