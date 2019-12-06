BWW Interview: Gary Lloyd Talks 10 Years of THRILLER LIVE

It's incredible to think Thriller Live has been a staple of London theatre for an entire decade. It holds the record as the 13th-longest-running musical in West End history and has played around the world to over five million people. With Peter Andre slipping on the white sequinned glove once again for a short stint commencing 10 December, the show remains in demand.

Director and choreographer Gary Lloyd took time out to speak with BroadwayWorld about why he feels the show has enjoyed such success. Lloyd has also penned a book titled My Life with Michael, which chronicles the history of the show from its inception to the 10th-anniversary year.

Spilling backstage secrets and giving us inside information on what it takes to put on such a rigorously demanding show, the book is also a devoted fan's homage to one of the greatest and most influential artists of all time.

Tell us about your book My Life with Michael? What did you set out to do when writing it?

My initial intention was to document all the stories that had collected in my mind when working on the London production and around the world. When I started directing, I found myself forever saying "I'll put that in the book" with a view to writing about at least one production in my career. This book started writing itself the day Michael passed, and the stakes were raised for us as a show in the West End and as a touring company.

Fans of Michael Jackson counted on the sheer perfection and tight execution of his performances. As a huge fan yourself, working on a musical about the King of Pop must be a dream come true, but I imagine it also comes with a great deal of pressure to emulate his incredibly high standards?

I don't believe anyone will ever again deliver the precision that Michael strived for when replicating his work. As a man who sacrificed everything to be the superstar he was, the pressure on him was unfathomable and he took that very seriously - which shows in his performances.

As I say in the book, it takes five leads and a child to create the full effect of Michael in our show, and we can only aim to get as close as we can. One thing I will say is that the whole team are incredibly vigilant when it comes to detail and casting. We are constantly rehearsing, cleaning and changing the show. I think we do a pretty good job!

The musical began life back in 2006, but didn't transform into what we now know as Thriller Live until 2008. Did you ever question if the show would take off?

I first saw the original one-off production at the Dominion Theatre in August 2006. I remember saying then that the show needed a lot of finessing but I would love to get my hands on it. There was definitely something special about the love coming from the stage when each of the performers sang and danced each of these songs. I would never have thought of a Michael Jackson musical show before this, as I always held him on such a solo pedestal, but this initial show really showed the promise and appeal of strong performers recreating his work, showing there was commercial potential in it.

It must be quite a challenge to please audiences, as everyone has their favourite records and MJ eras. How do you manage these expectations?

In the beginning, we spent a long time changing the running order and song list due to our own personal dissatisfaction with certain areas of the show and listening to audience feedback. We also felt a huge amount of responsibility when Michael passed to ensure we were putting on the best show possible for the fans. The audience taste has also changed over the years, so it's been interesting gauging that and moving with it. I think that's what has kept the show so fresh.

My initial pitch to the producers, way before the days of Harry Potter, was to have a three-pronged ticket where one night you would get the Jackson Five and Jacksons material, another night, Off The Wall, Bad and Thriller, and the third and final part of the ticket, Dangerous and HIStory. I still think that would have been an awesome experience.

In the book, you mention "Don't Stop Till You Get Enough" as being your introduction to Jackson and describe the visceral feeling you experienced when first hearing it. Have any other artists made such a profound impact on you, and what was it about Michael Jackson that set him apart from everyone else?

I am a huge music fan and quite obsessed with artists such as The Beatles, Prince, George Michael and Madonna, as well as Janet Jackson.

The profound influence Michael had on me was based on the music, but also the choreography and the visual pioneering he so clearly impacted on the world - particularly in the Eighties and early to mid Nineties. His attention to detail in his film-making, as well the perfectionist ear in the studio, was never lost on me, and I owe my career to him for all that inspiration. I feel honoured that I was growing up as an inspiring performer as he was creating and rehearsing all that legendary material.