BWW Feature: Our Favourite Pandemic-Themed Parodies!

They say laughter is the best medicine. We may not be able to see live theatre at the moment, but that isn't stopping people from getting creative from the isolation of their own homes. Here are some of our favourite pandemic parodies that have made us giggle, based on beloved songs from stage and screen!

Social Distance

Known for his regular Broadway-tinged interviews with US politicians, Randy Rainbow was quick off the mark with his take of Alan Menken's "Go the Distance" from Hercules, which is confirmed to be in further development for the stage after a community performance in Central Park last year! Check out another fabulous version, "Keep Your Distance", by Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed from the Broadway Princess Party!

Super Bad Transmittable Contagious Awful Virus

From Menken to The Sherman Brothers. Daniel Matarazzo has brought a cheerful Covid-themed rendition of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" into the world. And if ya gotta, better cough in your arm! We look forward to the reopening of Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre one day soon.

Defying Quarantine

As we approached a lockdown in the UK, some were disobeying the advice to stay indoors and away from crowds. Emma W and Lee C decided to craft an emerald-hued warning to those who were ignoring the calls to stay at home in this delightful parody of Wicked's "Defying Gravity". We can't wait for the Apollo Victoria Theatre to whisk us away to Oz once this is all over!

What is this quarantine?

Emma and Lee aren't the only ones reworking Wicked numbers during lockdown: American actors Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco - Bianco is also known for her fabulous impressions - have created their own version of "What is this feeling?", proposing what a lockdown at Shiz University might look like. I hear they've postponed the Ozdust Ball! We look forward to returning to the Dominion Theatre soon to catch Stephen Schwartz's newest show The Prince of Egypt.

Virus Rhapsody

Even Queen has had the covid-treatment. Classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been adapted by Dana Jay Bein and performed by Adrian Grimes. Is this a fever? Is this just allergies? A UK Tour of We Will Rock You was sadly put on hold amid the closure of UK theatres, but in the meantime, we can enjoy this version!

Do Re Mi

This virus has spread around Europe, including Austria. Shirley Șerban channelled her inner Maria Von Trapp to give us this delightful version of "Do Re Me" from The Sound of Music. She takes us right back to "the very beginning" to tell us how we got to this point. The UK tour of this show was another casualty of the closures, but we hope to see Maria running around those hills again soon!

One Day More

A more recent offering has come from the multi-talented Marsh family with their version of "One Day More" from Les Miserables. Have you been counting the days of self-isolation so far? Hopefully, enjoying these parodies will make time pass a little faster until we can witness the revolutionary production at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre again. This isn't the Marshes' only work in these times - check out their version of "When Will My Life Begin?" from Disney's Tangled for social distancing mums on Mother's Day.

What's the best virus parody you've seen? Have you got one in works? Share them with us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Photo credit: Matt Crockett





