BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Halts Production on Christmas Special After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

At least three crew members for Britain's Got Talent tested positive for COVID-19, causing production to halt on the previously announced Christmas special, Variety reports.

"As a result of a positive COVID-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home," said a spokesperson for the show. "As a result, we are unable to continue filming our 'BGT' Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone. The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive COVID-19-related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines."

It's not clear when shooting for the special will resume.

