Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Halts Production on Christmas Special After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Article Pixel

It’s not clear when shooting for the special will resume.

Oct. 13, 2020  

At least three crew members for Britain's Got Talent tested positive for COVID-19, causing production to halt on the previously announced Christmas special, Variety reports.

"As a result of a positive COVID-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home," said a spokesperson for the show. "As a result, we are unable to continue filming our 'BGT' Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone. The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive COVID-19-related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines."

It's not clear when shooting for the special will resume.

Read more on Variety.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Kate Rockwell's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Leavel Sings 'You're Not Sick You're Just In Love' with Adam Heller as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
  • 22 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • ICYMI: Watch the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!