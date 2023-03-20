Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Winners Announced

Martin Jarvis, Tanika Gupta, Anton Lesser and Mary Murray all scoop awards

Mar. 20, 2023  
Actor, producer and director Martin Jarvis OBE (Just William, The Forsyte Saga, Eastenders, Doctor Who) has won the BBC Audio Drama award for Lifetime Achievement, presented at Broadcasting House's Radio Theatre. His work includes much-loved BBC audio dramas and audiobooks, such as his popular readings of the Just William books. He is also an accomplished director, with credits including nine BBC audio adaptations of the James Bond novels. The award was presented to him by actor Toby Stephens, who played the eponymous spy in all nine titles on air.

Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, The Crown) was also honoured with the award for Best Actor for his role in One Five Seven Years on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds, with Mary Murray (The Magadalene Sisters, Love/Hate, Adam & Paul) winning Best Actress for her performance in The Pride of Parnell Street on BBC Radio 3.

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan, which follows the journey of transmission of HIV across continents, centuries and diverse hosts, won Best Original Single drama for BBC Radio 4, and also the Tinniswood Award for best audio script of the year; with Tanika Gupta MBE's adaptation of Monica Ali's debut novel, Brick Lane on BBC Radio 4 winning Best Adaptation.

The BBC's Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore honoured the Radio Drama Company with a special award for Outstanding Contribution, for its crucial role developing new talent over the past century. Charlotte said: "Huge congratulations to all the winners of the BBC Audio Drama awards. What an amazing line up of talent, and so many mesmerising performances and captivating stories. It's an extra special occasion as we're also celebrating the centenary of the unique artform that is BBC Radio Drama, which has been an important part of the BBC from the start. I'm so proud of our heritage as well as our ongoing commitment to the genre, supporting new talent and attracting the best in the industry to work across our productions."

The BBC is the biggest commissioner of audio drama globally, and as such is proud to highlight the best from the sector, particularly in this, the centenary year of audio drama on BBC Radio. The BBC Audio Drama Awards celebrate the passionate and dedicated work of professionals who bring this artform to listeners - from actors to writers, producers and sound designers. Across formats, themes, on air and online, the awards recognise an array of productions.

Previous winners include Miriam Margolyes, Juliet Aubrey, Bridget Christie, Edmund Davies, Phil Wang, Danny Sapani, Neil Gaiman and many more.

The BBC once again joined with the Society of Authors and Writers' Guild of Great Britain to present the two annual writing awards run by these organisations, the Imison Award (for best script by a writer new to audio) and the Tinniswood Award (for the best audio script of the year).

Full list of winners

Lifetime Achievement

Martin Jarvis OBE

Outstanding Contribution

Radio Drama Company, 1923 - 2023

Best Original Single Drama

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan, producer Karen Rose, Sweet Talk, BBC Radio 4 - WINNER

Best Adaptation

Brick Lane by Monica Ali, adapted by Tanika Gupta, producer Anne Isger, BBC Audio Drama London, BBC Radio 4 - WINNER

Berlin Alexanderplatz by Alfred Döblin, adapted by Simon Scardifield, producers Marc Beeby and Emma Harding, BBC Audio Drama London, BBC Radio 4 - COMMENDATION

Best Original Series or Serial

Exemplar by Ben and Max Ringham and Dan Rebellato, producers Jade Lewis and Polly Thomas, Reduced Listening, BBC Radio 4 & BBC Sounds - WINNER

Best Actor

Anton Lesser, One Five Seven Years, director Nicolas Jackson, Afonica, BBC Radio 4 & BBC Sounds - WINNER

Best Actress

Mary Murray, The Pride of Parnell Street, director Jim Culleton, BBC Audio Drama London, BBC Radio 3 - WINNER

Best Supporting Performance

Matthew Gravelle, Fault Lines: Blood, director Gary Brown, BBC Audio Drama North, BBC Radio 4 - WINNER

Josie Lawrence, Thanks a Lot, Milton Jones!, director David Tyler, Pozzitive - COMMENDATION

The Marc Beeby Award for Best Debut Performance

Gareth Elis, Tremolo, director Zoe Waterman, Illumine Theatre - WINNER

Best Scripted Comedy (Longform)

Ken Cheng: Chinese Comedian by Ken Cheng, producer Rajiv Karia, BBC Studios, BBC Radio 4 - WINNER

Best Scripted Comedy (Sketch Show)

Please Use Other Door by Kat Butterfield, Dan Audritt, Sophie Dickson, Laura Major, Rob Darke, Alex Nash, Sam South, Ed Amsden, Tom Coles, Cody Dahler, Toby Williams, Ed Tew, Anna Goodman, Imogen Andrews, Matt Harrison, Carwyn Blayney, Natasha Dhanraj, Alice Etches, Nathalie Antonia, Chris Ryman, Simon Alcock, Leigh Douglas, Chazz Redhead, Paul F Taylor, Jo Wiggins, Cameron Loxdale, Lewis Cook, Owen Petty, Tom Oxenham, Rebecca Heitlinger and Bill Dare; producer Bill Dare, BBC Studios, BBC Radio 4 - WINNER

Best Podcast Audio Drama

The System by Ben Lewis, producer Kirsty Williams, BBC Scotland, BBC Radio 4 & BBC Sounds - WINNER

Best Use of Sound

Town Is By the Sea, sound by Ross Flight, producers Eleanor Turney, George Warren, Patrick Eakin Young, Soundworlds - WINNER

Ariel and Winter Trees, sound by Jon Nicholls, producer Charlotte Melén, Almost Tangible, BBC Radio 3 - COMMENDATION

Best European Drama

The Sixties by Ema Stere, adapted and directed by Mihnea Chelaru, producer Oana Cristea Grigorescu, Radio Romania - WINNER

Imison Award 2023

Making of a Monster by Connor Allen, producer Emma Harding, BBC Cymru Wales for BBC Radio 4 - WINNER

Tinniswood Award 2023

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan, producer Karen Rose, Sweet Talk Productions for BBC Radio 4 - WINNER



