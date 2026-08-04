BABY to Star Pearl Mackie at Brixton House in World Premiere

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Clean Break and Brixton House have announced Pearl Mackie as the cast of their co-production BABY, a new play by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti (Behzti, A Kind of People, Marriage Material), directed by Milli Bhatia (Blue Mist, SPEED, seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner).

Pearl Mackie is best known for her ground-breaking role as Bill Potts, the Doctor's companion in Doctor Who (BBC) opposite Peter Capaldi, with television credits also including The Diplomat (Netflix), The Long Call (ITV), and Tom Jones (ITV). Her recent theatre includes Sylvia Samuels in Lucy Kirkwood's The Human Body (Donmar Warehouse), Natasha Elcock in the acclaimed Grenfell: In the Words of Survivors (National Theatre) and Ballet Shoes (National Theatre).

Led by two-time Olivier Award-nominated director Milli Bhatia, Baby's creative team is announced as Set and Costume Designer Khadija Raza, Lighting Designer Bethany Gupwell, Sound Designer Elena Peña, Casting Director Nadine Rennie CDG, Assistant Director River, Assistant Stage Manager Hester Blindell, and Design Associate and Costume Supervisor Maariyah Sharjil.

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti's other recent work with Clean Break was the company's collaboration with Lost Mothers, a University of Hertfordshire research project on maternal separation and imprisonment. The collaboration culminated in Scenes from Lost Mothers, a play which toured to students and professionals working in criminal justice settings in 2025. Baby now shifts perspectives on motherhood within the constraints of the criminal justice system and illuminates the resilience, survival and strength of a mother navigating impossible circumstances.

'They name me Baby. Means you'll never seem old, even when you are. You'll always bring hope, even when there is none. And you can always pretend you're wanted, even when you're not…'

Baby's bright and beautiful. Baby's trouble. Baby can do things nobody else can and why not? Britain's got talent, hasn't it?

Baby's had it tough and she wants to keep Bliss. That's all she wants. But something terrible stands in her way. Now Baby has to solve a problem….and you're part of her solution. Because you're proper people. You must be, to be reading this. Plus, there's nobody else she can ask…

Baby is a provocative play about one woman's desire to survive even though she hasn't got a chance in hell! Baby's coming...

Pearl Mackie said: 'I have admired Clean Break and the amazing work they do for a long time, so being cast as Baby means a great deal to me. I am incredibly excited to get stuck into this powerful and pertinent story, which comes at such a vital time when the injustice that mothers face in our prison system is finally getting the attention it deserves. Coming home to Brixton to play this fiercely unique character feels right and makes the experience all the more special.'

Anna Herrmann, Clean Break Artistic Director and Joint CEO, said: 'I am thrilled that the phenomenal Pearl Mackie has been cast as Baby, for Clean Break's return to Brixton House. Brixton House is the perfect partner for this urgent new play by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, building on Scenes from Lost Mothers, a groundbreaking play used as a creative tool in the campaign to end the imprisonment of pregnant women. Now, Baby draws the curtain back further on the life of a mother in prison, exposing the experiences that led to her entanglement with the criminal justice system and the impossible challenges she faces on release'.

Ruth Hawkins, Brixton House Executive Creative Producer said: 'I am thrilled to welcome back the pioneering Clean Break to Brixton House, growing our partnership for a second co-production Baby, a beautifully crafted new play shining a light on motherhood in the judicial system. Our shared commitment to staging new work enables us to expand the reach of where art and social justice collide. We are excited to see how Pearl Mackie brings Gurpreet's brilliant work to life.'

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