Aurora Orchestra to Launch Chamber-Music Series at Kings Place
The ensemble will serve as resident ensemble, offering close-up performances and musician-led conversations exploring classical works.
Aurora Orchestra will launch a new chamber-music series at Kings Place, London, designed to bring audiences closer than ever to its musicians and the music, continuing its commitment to exploring alternatives to the traditional concert experience and removing barriers for its audiences. Across 2027 Aurora will present a season of chamber performances designed to encourage audiences to switch off from the outside world and experience the music close-up – either seated on beanbags within the ensemble or on chairs around the performers. Aurora's musicians will talk to their audience, offering personal insights and opportunities for audience members to ask questions and explore the music in more depth.
At the centre of the new Aurora at Kings Place series are immersive performances of favourite chamber works, including the Septets written by Beethoven and Saint-Saëns, Dvořák's 'American' Quartet, and Missy Mazzoli's 'Ecstatic Science'. The series will also include a special re-working of an Early Years show from the Far Far Away series, performed exclusively for grown-ups. This experimental presentation creates a unique space for adults to experience the music in a completely different way, and enjoy a lot of laughter at the same time.
The season begins with Beethoven's much-loved Septet, a work packed with musical jokes and chirpy dances (23 January), before Aurora's principal string players lead a journey through a century of American quartets; from Barber's tender String Quartet, to Jessie Montgomery's ecstatic 'Strum' before culminating in Dvořák's beloved 'American' Quartet (14 May). The season also introduces Aurora's new Principal Trumpet, Aaron Azunda Akugbo, in a programme exploring composers' fascination with puzzles and riddles, with virtuosic works by Bach, Ives, Saint-Saëns and Missy Mazzoli. (26 September).
Aurora at Kings Place also features performances for young children. Aurora's much-loved Far, Far Away series for 0–5 year olds returns, with four days of performances of 'Mendelssohn and the Moving Machines' (12, 13, 26 & 27 June). Introducing children to a magical world of music, discovery and play, this 40-minute show will feature chamber arrangements by Iain Farrington of music by Fanny Mendelssohn, with a story by poet Kate Wakeling that explores the many moving machines that help us on our journeys. Sailing boats, hot air balloons, bicycles and electric cars are all featured. Aurora's adults-only re-working of Mendelssohn and the Moving Machines will take place on the 25th June.
For older children, Aurora's Meet the Instruments is a lively, interactive concert introducing 3–7 year olds to the world of orchestral music (22 & 23 October). Children will be invited to sing, create rhythms, explore pulse, dynamics and timbre, try conducting, and have a dance. Based on a unit of work from Aurora's digital learning platform for schools, Aurora Classroom, the concert will also look at how orchestral instruments work and play together and will feature music by Saint-Saëns, Rimsky-Korsakov and Mozart as well as a set of songs specially commissioned from poet Kate Wakeling and internationally acclaimed composer Iain Farrington.
Performances
- Beethoven Septet in E-flat major (immersive) – Saturday 23 January, 7:30pm
- Dvořák's American Quartet (immersive) – Friday 14 May, 7:30pm
- Mendelssohn and the Moving Machines – 12 June 10am, 11am, 12.45pm & 1.45pm
- Mendelssohn and the Moving Machines – 13, 26 & 27 June 10am, 11am, 1pm & 2pm
- Mendelssohn and the Moving Machines (for grown-ups) – Friday 25 June, 7.30pm
- Aurora with Aaron Azunda Akugbo (immersive) – Sunday 26 September, 4pm
- Meet the Instruments – Friday 22 October, TBC (schools-only show) & Saturday 23 October, 11am (family show)
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