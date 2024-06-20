Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group Appoints Libby Grant as Chief Commercial Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group has announced the appointment of Libby Grant as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Grant takes on the role having worked with the business as a consultant for the last 12 months, and will lead commercial and partner strategy globally across theatrical, live, immersive and themed entertainment, consumer products and merchandise. She will focus on developing existing and new strategic partnerships to deliver world-class products and experiences in both traditional and new entertainment areas.

It is the latest announcement from the Really Useful Group as the business looks to extend its reputation as a key global innovator in musical theatre while continuing to diversify across different entertainment sectors.

Grant is a seasoned licensing and commercial leader, and has worked for and with global entertainment studios including Disney, NBCU, Paramount and MGM to build brand strategy and take entertainment franchises into new spaces.

Before joining the Really Useful Group, Grant worked for Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) including time as part of the team that launched Cabaret in London’s West End. While with ATG, she also brokered a global partnership with Meta for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to create unique themed experiences on the social platform while also bringing AR technology into the Lyric Theatre on Broadway. Earlier in her career she co-founded an award-winning brand licensing agency building Hello Kitty into the biggest girls’ brand in the UK.

On her appointment, Grant said: “I’ve been fortunate to spend my career taking world-class entertainment brands and IP into new spaces and working with incredible partners to create best-in-class and unique experiences for audiences and fans. It’s a great privilege to now be given the opportunity to do this with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic IP alongside the fantastic team at The Really Useful Group. The work has already started and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Really Useful Group CEO, James McKnight, said: “This is a brilliant appointment for the business as we continue on our mission to extend our reputation as a global innovator in musical theatre and re-focus as an experience-led entertainment company. Libby has an exceptional track record building global franchises and strategically taking entertainment brands into new creative territories. She will play an integral role in this exciting new chapter for our business.”

The company is also announcing a host of new and recent hires across theatrical productions, marketing, immersive and themed entertainment, and music to deliver on its evolving strategy.

Naomi Symeou joins as Head of Theatrical Production having spent ten years at Selladoor Worldwide as Producer and, latterly, as Co-Managing Director. Anna Peachey joins as Head of Marketing from leading live entertainment agency, Dewynters. Alex Parker joins as Musical Director with an exceptional track-record directing and producing musical theatre across the UK and internationally. Jon Lee joins asSenior Licensing and Production Manager (Theatrical and Themed Entertainment) with rich experience managing large-scale projects for West End theatre producers. Sophie Francesca joins as Senior Entertainment Research and Development Manager with 12 years' experience in film and television development, production, creative strategy and direction. And James Sherwood has taken on the newly created role of Head of Immersive and Themed Entertainment having led on new ventures for the business over the last year after arriving from Disney Theatrical Group.

McKnight said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Naomi, Anna, Alex and Jon to the business, and see James and Sophie take on these exciting new roles. Their diverse experience speaks for itself and it’s fantastic to add yet more exceptional talent to our team as we continue to build and work together to deliver on our ambitious strategy.”

The business will continue to announce more hires and projects in the coming months.

