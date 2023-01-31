Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAPPY VALLEY's Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023

The production runs at The Vaults, 28 February to 5 March.

Jan. 31, 2023  

HAPPY VALLEY's Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023

Bruised Sky Productions and Fledgling Theatre Company have announced full casting for their 2023 Vault Festival show Hummingbird. The production runs at The Vaults, 28 February to 5 March.

The cast includes Louise Beresford (Co-Artistic Director of Bruised Sky Productions, Magic Goes Wrong at The Apollo Theatre, The Fairytale Revolution) as Phoeb, Amit Shah (Faisal in Happy Valley) as Brian and Nancy Zamit (Mischief Co-Founder, BBC One's The Goes Wrong Show) as Jude.

Hummingbird is written and directed by Christopher Neels, developed with Nic Sampson and Callum Cameron, and designed by Virginie Taylor.

Christopher Neels, Artistic Director of Fledgling Theatre today said "We are really excited to premier Hummingbird at London's iconic VAULT Festival. This production has been a long time in the making and we are excited for audiences to finally see it!"

Louise Beresford, Co-Artistic Director of Bruised Sky Productions said "It's been a fantastic experience collaborating with such a like-minded company. we cannot wait for people to see this poignant piece and thrilled to be welcoming back audiences at Vaults."

Time moves differently in the country. Brian and Jude have a farm they don't want. Jude's half-sister, Phoeb, turns up out of the blue following the disappearance of her husband Gavin.

But things begin to change around the farm the night Phoeb believes Gavin has returned. It's just that Gavin isn't exactly himself... Gavin is a hummingbird. As Phoeb attempts to build herself wings to join her bird-husband, the two reluctant famers are forced to confront their own lives, deal with the loss of a close friend and finally begin to move on.

Edward Albee's 'The Goat' meets Michel Gondry's 'Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind', Chris Neels' play features banana milk, model spaceships, expectant sheep, and lost dreams. Hummingbird is a surreal and relatable exploration of grief, aspiration and dairy farming.



Boyzone And Westlife Stars Team Up For Night Of Hits At Parr Hall Photo
Boyzone And Westlife Stars Team Up For Night Of Hits At Parr Hall
Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden are once again teaming up for an evening of chart-topping hits and 90s and 00s nostalgia.
Two Performances Of Lea Tirabassos STARVING DINGOES Announced In London And Brighton This Photo
Two Performances Of Lea Tirabasso's STARVING DINGOES Announced In London And Brighton This March
This March sees opportunities to catch choreographer Léa Tirabasso's extraordinary 2021 work Starving Dingoes in London and Brighton. Strange, joyous and brutal, it is a ferocious rite of a performance which questions what human beings will do to belong and to survive.
Norwegian National Theatre Brings Star Cast For DANCE OF DEATH At The Coronet Theatre Photo
Norwegian National Theatre Brings Star Cast For DANCE OF DEATH At The Coronet Theatre
Three of Scandinavia's most celebrated actors will perform together on stage when The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet Theatre, following its sell-out Little Eyolf, with Strindberg's savagely comic domestic drama, Dance of Death. The production is currently playing to sell out audiences at the National Theatre of Norway.
HER GREEN HELL Comes to VAULT Festival in February Photo
HER GREEN HELL Comes to VAULT Festival in February
TheatreGoose's thrilling debut show, Her Green Hell, follows the incredible double survival story of Juliane Koepcke.

More Hot Stories For You


Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023
January 31, 2023

Bruised Sky Productions and Fledgling Theatre Company have announced full casting for their 2023 Vault Festival show Hummingbird. The production runs at The Vaults, 28 February to 5 March.
Double Telling Announces Cast For GOOD DAY at VAULT Festival 2023Double Telling Announces Cast For GOOD DAY at VAULT Festival 2023
January 31, 2023

Theatre company Double Telling, led by Director Marlie Haco, have announced the full cast for their new production of Good Day, playing at VAULT Festival in March 2023. Haco directs Annie Davison (Zara), Olivia Barrowclough (Alex) and Sam Newton (Joe).
Patrick Mcpherson's COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks OnlyPatrick Mcpherson's COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks Only
January 31, 2023

Patrick McPherson will be bringing his critically acclaimed and award-winning play Colossal to Soho Theatre for two weeks only. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season, where it won Theatre Weekly's “Best Show of the Edinburgh Fringe Award”, and an ongoing international season at the Perth Fringe, the show opens on March 14th until March 25th.
Wigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham JohnsonWigmore Hall Releases 7-Hour Film on Schubert Songs By Graham Johnson
January 31, 2023

Marking the birthday of Franz Schubert (31 January 1797 – 19 November 1828), Wigmore Hall has released a seminal series of four lectures on Schubert songs by their foremost exponent, the pianist, scholar and author Graham Johnson.
Norwegian National Theatre Brings Star Cast For DANCE OF DEATH At The Coronet TheatreNorwegian National Theatre Brings Star Cast For DANCE OF DEATH At The Coronet Theatre
January 30, 2023

Three of Scandinavia's most celebrated actors will perform together on stage when The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet Theatre, following its sell-out Little Eyolf, with Strindberg's savagely comic domestic drama, Dance of Death. The production is currently playing to sell out audiences at the National Theatre of Norway.
share