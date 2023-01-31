HAPPY VALLEY's Amit Shah Will Lead HUMMINGBIRD at VAULT Festival 2023

Bruised Sky Productions and Fledgling Theatre Company have announced full casting for their 2023 Vault Festival show Hummingbird. The production runs at The Vaults, 28 February to 5 March.

The cast includes Louise Beresford (Co-Artistic Director of Bruised Sky Productions, Magic Goes Wrong at The Apollo Theatre, The Fairytale Revolution) as Phoeb, Amit Shah (Faisal in Happy Valley) as Brian and Nancy Zamit (Mischief Co-Founder, BBC One's The Goes Wrong Show) as Jude.

Hummingbird is written and directed by Christopher Neels, developed with Nic Sampson and Callum Cameron, and designed by Virginie Taylor.

Christopher Neels, Artistic Director of Fledgling Theatre today said "We are really excited to premier Hummingbird at London's iconic VAULT Festival. This production has been a long time in the making and we are excited for audiences to finally see it!"

Louise Beresford, Co-Artistic Director of Bruised Sky Productions said "It's been a fantastic experience collaborating with such a like-minded company. we cannot wait for people to see this poignant piece and thrilled to be welcoming back audiences at Vaults."

Time moves differently in the country. Brian and Jude have a farm they don't want. Jude's half-sister, Phoeb, turns up out of the blue following the disappearance of her husband Gavin.

But things begin to change around the farm the night Phoeb believes Gavin has returned. It's just that Gavin isn't exactly himself... Gavin is a hummingbird. As Phoeb attempts to build herself wings to join her bird-husband, the two reluctant famers are forced to confront their own lives, deal with the loss of a close friend and finally begin to move on.

Edward Albee's 'The Goat' meets Michel Gondry's 'Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind', Chris Neels' play features banana milk, model spaceships, expectant sheep, and lost dreams. Hummingbird is a surreal and relatable exploration of grief, aspiration and dairy farming.