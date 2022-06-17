Ambassador Theatre Group Announced As Headline Sponsor For The Stage Debut Awards 2022

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG), has today been announced as the headline sponsor for this year's The Stage Debut Awards.

Established in 2017, The Stage Debut Awards celebrate emerging talent in theatre, from actors, writers and directors to designers and composers. This year's ceremony celebrates individuals who have made their professional debut since August 2020.

A global leader in live theatre and the operator of over 50 venues, ATG will be the headline sponsor for the 2022 awards, which take place on September 18 in London.

The Stage's Editor, Alistair Smith, says "We are absolutely delighted to have Ambassador Theatre Group on board as headline sponsor of The Stage Debut Awards. It's particularly pleasing to see one of commercial theatre's biggest employers celebrating and supporting theatremakers at the very beginning of their careers, especially at a time when both starting out and maintaining a career in this industry is harder than ever. Thank you so much to ATG for its support - the Debut Awards would not be possible without it."

Ambassador Theatre Group CEO, Mark Cornell, said: "ATG is thrilled to be supporting British theatre's emerging talent through The Stage Debut Awards. At ATG we know that people are at the heart of successful theatre and that new ideas and voices are essential to bringing great live experiences to new audiences. We look forward to being part of an exceptional night celebrating professional debuts at these awards in September."