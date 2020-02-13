Almeida Theatre Announces Full Cast For DADDY By Jeremy O. Harris

In this Bel Air tale of love and family, intimacy is a commodity and the surreal gets real.

The cast includes Keisha Atwell, Rebecca Bernice Amissah, Jabari Braham, Katie Brayben, Alexander Hanson, David Jonsson, Ioanna Kimbook, John McCrea and Tanya Moodie.

Danya Taymor directs the UK premiere of "Daddy", an explosive and blistering melodrama from Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) - "one of the most exciting new voices of his generation" GQ.

Jeremy O. Harris' plays include Slave Play (Golden Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, Winner of the 2018 Kennedy Center Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, and The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences); Xander Xyst; Dragon: 1 and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys. His film writing work includes A24's film Zola which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He is the eleventh recipient of the Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. He is a graduate of the Yale MFA Playwriting Programme.

Danya Taymor is a New York-based director and translator. Her recent directing work includes Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons), Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy" (Vineyard, The New Group), Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over (Lincoln Center/Steppenwolf), korde arrington tuttle's Graveyard Shift (Goodman Theater), Martyna Majok's queens (LCT3/Lincoln Center), Danai Gurira's Familiar (Steppenwolf), Justin Kuritzkes' The Sensuality Party (The New Group), Brian Watkins My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer and Wyoming (Flea/Lesser America) and Luis Enrique Gutierrez Ortiz Monasterio's I Hate Fucking Mexicans (The Flea). Her production of Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over was filmed by Spike Lee and premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is streaming on Amazon Prime. Her co-translations include Alejandro Ricaño's We Are Getting Better at Saying Goodbye, LEGOM's I Hate Fucking Mexicans and Ettore Scola's Working on a Special Day. An alumna of the Women's Project Lab, Sundance Theatre Lab, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, Van Lier Fellowship and the 2050 Fellowship at NYTW. She is a Usual Suspect at NYTW, an artist in residence at TFANA, a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, an associate artist at the Flea, and a recipient of the Cullman Award for Extraordinary Creativity from Lincoln Center.

