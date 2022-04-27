Alexandra Burke Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium

Alexandra Burke will play Mrs Blunderbore, the Giant's devilish wife, in Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium this Christmas, joining previously announced panto favourites Dawn French, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot. Jack and the Beanstalk plays from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

Alexandra Burke is one of the UK's most distinguishable powerhouse voices having sold over 5 million records in the UK. Her three studio albums have spawned the smash hit singles Bad Boys, All Night Long, Start Without You, Elephant and Broken Heels. Her debut single Hallelujah was a million-selling chart-topper. Alexandra has become one of the UK's most sought-after West End leading ladies since her 2014 theatre debut as Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard. This was followed by Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act in 2016 before a double-whammy in 2018; Roxie Hart in Chicago while also appearing in Chess at the London Coliseum. Her most recent role, originated at The London Palladium, is The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, currently touring across the UK. A firm favourite across both stage and screen, Alexandra reached the final of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. Last year she was crowned 'Star Baker' in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. Most recently Alexandra was the only woman left standing on Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins, winning the show. Alexandra is writing and recording her eagerly awaited fourth studio album and will make her movie debut later this year in the BFI/BBC film Pretty Red Dress.

Once again directed by Michael Harrison, Jack and the Beanstalk will feature lavish new set designs from Mark Walters and costume designs from Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium. Harrison's production has choreography by Karen Bruce, with lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Jack and the Beanstalk is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End his credits include The Drifter's Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Gypsy, The Bodyguard, Annie and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. Crossroads Pantomimes is the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.