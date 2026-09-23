AYO ADENEKAN: HOMELAND INSECURITY is Coming to Soho Theatre

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Ayo Adenekan, who performed Homeland Insecurity at the Fringe this summer, is now bringing the show to London! Homeland Insecurity, is at Soho Theatre Upstairs for four nights, Wednesday 25 to Saturday 28 November at 8.30pm.

Homeland Insecurity is a romcom-style story of a summer fling that changed his life one Edinburgh Fringe, before he'd ever picked up a mic: love, coming out, family, B&Q and pulled pork. It premiered at Monkey Barrel this August to four stars from The Herald, The List and The QR.

He won joint Best Newcomer at the 2025 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards, and when he played Soho last October the head writer of Saturday Night Live UK was in the audience. Within months he was the youngest writer on the show's first series.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 11 Hrs 54 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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