AYO ADENEKAN: HOMELAND INSECURITY is Coming to Soho Theatre
Performances will run 25-28 November.
Ayo Adenekan, who performed Homeland Insecurity at the Fringe this summer, is now bringing the show to London! Homeland Insecurity, is at Soho Theatre Upstairs for four nights, Wednesday 25 to Saturday 28 November at 8.30pm.
Homeland Insecurity is a romcom-style story of a summer fling that changed his life one Edinburgh Fringe, before he'd ever picked up a mic: love, coming out, family, B&Q and pulled pork. It premiered at Monkey Barrel this August to four stars from The Herald, The List and The QR.
He won joint Best Newcomer at the 2025 ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards, and when he played Soho last October the head writer of Saturday Night Live UK was in the audience. Within months he was the youngest writer on the show's first series.
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