ANYTHING GOES Breaks Box Office Record At The Barbican

The smash hit musical Anything Goes has smashed the Barbican Theatre's box office record by grossing £717,000 last week. This is the highest grossing week for a musical at the Barbican in its 39 year history.

Since Anything Goes opened in July this year, audiences have been on their feet, giving this multi Tony Award winning show multiple standing ovations night after night.

Featuring a 50 strong company which has been led by Sutton Foster, Rachel York, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Haydn Gwynne and Gary Wilmot, an ensemble of the finest there is to offer on the London stage including tap dancing sailors, and a full-sized live orchestra, this five star hit new production of Anything Goes "immediately joins the pantheon of great classic musical revivals" (Daily Telegraph).

Producer Sir Howard Panter said: "We are thrilled with the response to this glorious production of Anything Goes. To achieve a gross of £717,000 in one week is quite some feat. It just goes to show that as we come out of the pandemic, London theatre is very much alive and people cannot get enough of this energetic and uplifting classic musical which has been sold out night after night. From outstanding leading actors, to the spectacular supporting company, the glorious set design, the breathtaking choreography and stage direction, and of course the wonderful score - it really is 'the show of the year'. I'd like to thank our friends at the Barbican for their huge support throughout - we will be back!"

Barbican Director of Arts and Learning Will Gompertz said: "Anything Goes was the perfect show to welcome back our much missed audiences to the Barbican after the lockdown. The joyous production played a significant part in one of our most successful autumns ever. We look forward to developing our ongoing collaboration with Trafalgar Entertainment after this incredibly successful start"

ANYTHING GOES has music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton with Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. This production is directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award Winner Kathleen Marshall.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. Anything Goes is set to sail away with audiences all over again.

Barbican Box Office: barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2021/event/anything-goes

Website: AnythingGoesMusical.co.uk