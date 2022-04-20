ALADDIN, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK & More Win 2022 Pantomime Awards - See the Full List!

On Tuesday 19th April at a star-studded ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End, the winners of the 2022 Pantomime Awards in association with Butlin's were revealed.

Hosted by UK Pantomime Association President Christopher Biggins, a total of 27 awards were presented with categories ranging from Best Ugly Sisters to Best Sound Design and Best Pantomime.

Audience members were treated to performances by Gracie McGonigal, Myra Dubois and Butlin's with a special tribute to the swings and understudies who kept the 2021/2022 season going during the pandemic receiving rapturous applause.

The UK Pantomime Association's prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Nigel Ellacott, who began his pantomime career in 1974. An experienced, respected and knowledgeable authority on pantomime, Ellacott is a talented script writer, costume designer, costume maker, performer and historian. An ambassador for the genre, he has supported many individuals, companies and theatres throughout their careers, as well as inspiring generations of panto lovers through his work and website 'Its-Behind-You.com'.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Best Ugly Sisters

Best Dame sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment

Morgan Brind - Sleeping Beauty, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Best Script

Vikki Stone - Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (In-House)

Best Comic sponsored by Box Office Radio

Tam Ryan - Cinderella, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (Imagine Theatre)

Best Lighting sponsored by Production Light and Sound

Matt Cross - Beauty and the Beast, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange (Jordan Productions)

Best Sound Design

Alex Linney - Jack and the Beanstalk, Gaiety Theatre, Isle of Man (Shone Productions Ltd)

Best Set Design

Cleo Pettitt - Dick Whittington and his Cat, Watford Palace Theatre (In-House)

Best Costume Design

Celia Perkins - Aladdin, Oldham Coliseum Theatre (In-House)

Best Villain sponsored by Breckman & Company

Rolan Bell - Aladdin, Cambridge Arts Theatre (In-House)

Best Choreography

Jonny Bowles - Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Carmen Silvera Award for Best Mythical Being

Alexandra Burke - Aladdin, Opera House, Manchester (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Ensemble sponsored by Stagecoach

Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Char Burnett, Robert Donnelly, Louis Emmanuel, Amiyah Goodall, Tanieth Kerr, Georgia-Mae Price, Millie Robins, Ernest Stroud, Jessamie Waldon-Day - Dick Whittington, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (In-House)

Best Direction

Paul Hendy - Jack and the Beanstalk, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Best Principal Girl

Naomi Alade - Robin Hood, Oxford Playhouse (In-House)

Best Musical Direction

Jamie Noar - Robin Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Best Supporting Artist

Kate Donnachie - Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (In-House)

Barbara Windsor Award for Best Principal Boy

Dominic Sibanda - Sleeping Beauty, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Best Early Career Newcomer sponsored by Staffordshire University

Becca Lee-Isaacs - Robin Hood, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (The Big Tiny)

Best Newcomer to Pantomime sponsored by Staffordshire University

Rob Rinder - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bristol Hippodrome (Crossroads)

Special Recognition

· Joe Tracini - for changing perceptions and raising awareness of mental health through his pantomime performance and original pantomime song

· Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse - for exceptional execution of the 'balloon ballet' and the championing of set-pieces.

· Justin Brett, Susan Harrison and Ali James (The Showstoppers) - for skilled execution of fully improvised 'front cloth' sequences including songs created from audience participation, promoting innovation in content.

Best Pantomime (Digital) sponsored by Dr Andy Video Design

Jack and the Beanstalk, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

Best Pantomime (Under 500 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

Robin Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Best Pantomime (500-900 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (In-House)

Best Pantomime (Over 900 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

Jack and the Beanstalk, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Outstanding Achievement

· Nigel Ellacott