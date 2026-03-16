AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE HOLLOW Will Embark on UK & Ireland Tour Beginning in October

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Following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, producers Fiery Angel and director Lucy Bailey partner once again to bring one of Agatha Christie's most psychologically charged mysteries to the stage this autumn.

Agatha Christie's masterpiece THE HOLLOW is coming to UK theatres in a new version by Tamsin Oglesby (National Theatre, Old Vic Theatre, RSC). The production will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour, opening at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury on Friday 9 October 2026 before touring nationwide into 2027.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Renowned detective Hercule Poirot never expected a quiet break in the country; instead he's drawn into one of the most unsettling cases of his career.

At The Hollow, an elegant country estate, a glamorous circle of guests gathers together one summer evening. But beneath the sunlit charm, something darker coils. Old passions refuse to die. New rivalries ignite. Dangerous infatuations take hold.

Then — a shot rings out.

A body is discovered. A smoking revolver in an unsteady hand. The scene appears almost staged; a shockingly straightforward crime….

It is anything but.

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “As Death on the Nile continues its hugely successful tour, we are thrilled to be working once again with Lucy Bailey and Fiery Angel on this bold new production of The Hollow. A sharply observed and unsettling drama, it showcases a fascinatingly different facet of my great grandmother's storytelling, and we are excited for audiences across the UK and Ireland to experience it anew.”

Having recently directed four of Christie's classic thrillers for the stage, this will be Lucy Bailey's fifth. She said, “The Hollow is one of Agatha Christie's most powerful stories. At first glance it appears to be a classic country-house mystery, but it's something far richer, a portrait of a family clinging to a fading world, caught between nostalgia and the unsettling pull of the future. Christie gathers a circle of brilliantly drawn characters to an English country estate and lets comedy, melancholy and long-buried family tensions simmer until a sudden act of violence shatters the illusion of civility.

At the centre is Henrietta, a strikingly modern artist, fiercely independent and watching the emotional chaos around her. When the unthinkable happens, it falls to the incomparable Hercule Poirot to unravel the truth. It's a story about people trapped between the lives they have and the lives they longed for. That tension makes The Hollow feel startlingly contemporary.”

THE HOLLOW is produced by Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited, the Marlowe Theatre Canterbury and will be directed by Lucy Bailey, designed by Joanna Parker with lighting designed by Chris Davey and casting by Ginny Schiller.

Tour Dates

9- 17 October Marlowe Theatre Canterbury on sale 30 March

www.marlowetheatre.com

20-24 October Hall For Cornwall, Truro on sale 30 March

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

27-31 October Richmond Theatre on sale 18 March

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

3-7 November Grand Opera House Belfast on sale soon

www.goh.co.uk

10-14 November Newcastle Theatre Royal on sale soon

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

17-21 November New Theatre Cardiff on sale 20 March

www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

24-28 November Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford on sale 20 March