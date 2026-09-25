AFFLUENZA to Extend Run at Riverside Studios
The cast includes Janette Manrara, Rupert Young, Juliet Cowan, Wallis Currie-Wood, and Donald Sage Mackay.
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Due to Box Office demand, extra dates have been added to AFFLUENZA, the first production in the Mainstage Season 26/27 at Riverside Studios. The limited engagement, which previews from Saturday, 26 September, will now end on 28 November.
Written and directed by Andy Sandberg, AFFLUENZA stars Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things) in his stage debut, Janette Manrara (Strictly Come Dancing), Rupert Young (Bridgerton; Dear Evan Hansen), Juliet Cowan (Broken Glass, Young Vic), Wallis Currie-Wood (CBS TV's Madam Secretary, Elektra on West End) and Donald Sage Mackay (Indian Ink, Hampstead Theatre; Girl from the North Country, West End).
Playwright and Director Andy Sandberg said, 'We are delighted by the enthusiasm for AFFLUENZA, and adding extra performances before we even begin previews is incredibly exciting. I'm honoured to be working with an extraordinary cast and team on the show, and we can't wait for audiences to see it.'
Mainstage Season 26/27, a major season of five new plays directed by Andy Sandberg, will be performed at Riverside Studios from this September, beginning with three world premieres. AFFLUENZA is followed by Sacrilegious, by Tom Schulman, the Oscar-winning writer of the films Dead Poets Society and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which runs from 5 December 2026 to 23 January 2026 (press night 15 December). Expecting, by Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola, runs from 30 January to 27 March 2027 (press night 9 February). Further productions and casting will be announced soon. Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in the U.S., serves as the Season Artistic Director for the Mainstage and will direct each production.
The Mainstage Season at Riverside Studios is presented by ABS Productions, Whitney Edwards, Flora Major, Judith Manocherian, Sondra Biller, Drew & Dane & Whitney, and Berman-Cohen Productions.
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