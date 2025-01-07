Theatre Royal Brighton Launches Pay What You Can Lottery For ELEKTRA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Royal Brighton and Empire Street Productions have announced Brighton's first-ever Pay What You Can Lottery for the highly anticipated production of ELEKTRA, starring Brie Larson.

This initiative aims to make live theatre more affordable and accessible for everyone, no matter their budget. Starting Wednesday 8 January 2025, a total of 30 tickets will be made available for each performance of ELEKTRA in Brighton, offering audiences the opportunity to purchase tickets from as little as £1.

How It Works:

30 seats will be available for every performance of ELEKTRA in Brighton.

On Wednesday 8 January at 10am the lottery will open, and entrants will be assigned a random place in the queue.

Should they get through, entrants will have the chance to purchase tickets to see ELEKTRA from as little as £1. Entrants will be able to purchase a maximum of 2 tickets per person.

Entrants can sign up for more information and for a reminder via the Elektra website.

A spokesperson for Theatre Royal Brighton said: “We are incredibly excited to offer Brighton audiences the opportunity to experience Elektra via our first-ever Pay What You Can ticket lottery. We are passionate about making the arts accessible to all and believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the magic of live theatre, regardless of their budget.”

ELEKTRA, named among the best theatre coming in 2025 by The Guardian, marks the first major revival of Sophokles's Greek tragedy in over a decade. Using the translation by award winning poet Anne Carson, the UK Premiere production will see Academy Award winner Brie Larson make her West End debut as Elektra.

Joining Brie Larson on stage is internationally renowned Stockard Channing (Grease, The West Wing, The Good Wife), Marième Diouf (Romeo and Juliet, The Globe), Greg Hicks (Grapes of Wrath, The National Theatre, Coriolanus, The Old Vic) and Patrick Vaill (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Evening Standard Award winner for his role in Oklahoma!).

Helmed by acclaimed director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!), performances will begin at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 January, giving Brighton audiences just one week to catch ELEKTRA before it moves to the West End for a strictly limited season.

Tickets for the Pay What You Can Lottery are limited, so don't miss your chance to catch ELEKTRA in Brighton from as little as £1. Visit Elektraplay.com/Pay-What-You-Can for full details on how to enter.

