& JULIET Leads WhatsOnStage Award Wins; Full List Announced!
At a ceremony tonight at the Prince of Wales Theatre hosted by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson, the winners of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards were announced. For the first time this year the event was broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 hosted by Elaine Paige and Paddy O'Connell.
The big winner of the night was & Juliet with 6 awards from its 13 nominations, receiving Best Actress in a Musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, as well as Best Set Design (Soutra Gilmour), Best Costume Design (Paloma Young), Best Lighting Design (Howard Hudson), Best Video Design (Andrzej Goulding) and Best Graphic Design (Dewynters).
However the coveted Best New Musical Award went to Come From Away, which received 5 awards in total - additionally, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Rachel Tucker, Best Choreography (Kelly Devine), Best Musical Direction (Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry & Team), and Best Sound Design (Gareth Owen).
Dear Evan Hansen received two awards - both in acting categories, with Sam Tutty winning Best Actor in a Musical, and Jack Loxton winning Best Supporting Actor in a Musical; and Mary Poppins won Best Musical Revival.
Check out the full list of winners below!
The awards were presented by Aimie Atkinson, Amy Booth-Steel, Amy Hart, Max Harwood, Tyrone Huntley, John Kani, Oti Mabusi, Danny Mac, Daniel Monks, Vinegar Strokes, Liam Tamne, Giles Terera, Faye Tozer and Susan Wokoma.
Each of the 5 nominated productions for Best New Musical performed live at the event - Bit of a Sort from Only Fools and Horses, You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen, It's My Life from & Juliet, Welcome to the Rock from Come From Away, and She Used to be Mine from Waitress. There was also a performance of I'm Here by the cast of Curve Leicester and Birmingham Hippodrome's production of The Color Purple, which won the Best Regional Production category, as well as two further numbers specially created for the evening. The event was co-produced by Paul Taylor-Mills.
The winners in full:
Best actor in a play
Andrew Scott for Present Laughter at the Old Vic, London
Best actress in a play
Claire Foy for Lungs at the Old Vic, London
Best supporting actor in a play
Hammed Animashaun for A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Bridge Theatre, London
Best supporting actress in a play
Sophie Thompson for Present Laughter at the Old Vic, London
Best actor in a musical
Sam Tutty for Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre, London
Best actress in a musical
Miriam-Teak Lee for & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London
Best supporting actor in a musical
Jack Loxton for Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre, London
Best supporting actress in a musical
Rachel Tucker for Come from Away at The Phoenix Theatre, London
Best new play
Life of Pi at Sheffield Theatres
Best play revival
Betrayal at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London
Best new musical
Come from Away at The Phoenix Theatre, London
Best musical revival
Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre, London
Best off-West End production
Falsettos at the Other Palace, London
Best regional production
The Color Purple at Leicester Curve
Best choreography
Kelly Devine for Come from Away at The Phoenix Theatre, London
Best costume design
Paloma Young for & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London
Best direction
Jamie Lloyd for Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London
Best graphic direction
Dewynters for & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London
Best lighting design
Howard Hudson for & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London
Best musical direction
Ian Eisendrath, Alan Berry and team for Come from Away at The Phoenix Theatre, London
Best set design
Soutra Gilmour for & Juliet the Shaftesbury Theatre, London
Best sound design
Gareth Owen for Come from Away at The Phoenix Theatre, London
Best video design
Andrzej Goulding for & Juliet the Shaftesbury Theatre, London
BBC radio 2 audience award for best musical
Six at Arts Theatre