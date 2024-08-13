William Shatner Comes to the Capitol Theatre With a Screening of STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William Shatner will appear at the Capitol Theatre next month with a screening of Star Trek Ii: The Wrath Of Khan. The event is on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 7:30pm.

The original ‘Captain James T. Kirk’, award winning actor William Shatner is head to West Virginia! Following a screening of the classic Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan, William Shatner takes the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his life and illustrious career, including answering audience questions. VIP tickets are available, which include a post-show photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. It’s going to be a warp-speed, once-in-a-lifetime adventure you won’t want to miss!

VIP Opportunities Available! Two tiers of VIP tickets are available for each date on top of the regular ticket price. The Standard VIP option includes a post-show photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner, shot by a professional photographer. Premium VIP tickets are also available, these include an exclusive signed poster in addition to the photo opportunity.

